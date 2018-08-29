Ekiti farm killing: Suspect remanded in police custody

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrate’s Court, on Tuesday, ordered the remand of one Toyin Ajakaye, for alleged murder of a commercial motorbike rider, Omoniyi Are.

According to the charge sheet with number D/133ft/2018, Toyin was alleged to have committed the crime on August 22 at Agbado-Ekiti in Gbonyin Local Government Area.

Toyin told the court that he sought the commercial Okada man’s service to convey him to the farm where a fight allegedly ensued between them over disagreement on the transport fare.

The fight, according to him, was sparked by his offer to pay the deceased N100 out of the N200 charged by the deceased. The defendant claimed that he had N100 on him.

Toyin claimed that he held the deceased by the neck as he (Omoniyi) was trying to hold his private part adding that the deceased died in the course of the struggle.

The accused person confessed that when he couldn’t carry the corpse, he dug a shallow grave and tied a rope on the neck of the deceased and buried him on the farm.

Toyin said he was arrested by passersby who handed him over to the police.

According to the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), Lasisi Basiru, revealed that the defendant tied the rope on the neck of the deceased at the scene of the crime and buried the corpse adding that Toyin had earlier been detained of a case of stealing goats.

The police prosecutor, Oriyomi Akinwale, pleaded that the court granted the request to remand the defendant in prison custody.

Defence counsel, Busuyi Ayorinde, pleaded that the duplicate case file be forwarded to the Ministry of Justice for legal advice adding that application for bail will be filed before an appropriate court.

Presiding magistrate, Mrs. Modupe Afeniforo, ordered that Toyin be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case till 16th October.