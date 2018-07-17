– The Sun News
Home / Politics / Ekiti election : Testimony for APC ahead of 2019- Kangiwa
Kangiwa

Ekiti election : Testimony for APC ahead of 2019- Kangiwa

— 17th July 2018
Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin-Kebbi
A member of the House of Representative, Alhaji Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa representing Argungu/Dandi Federal constituency of Kebbi State at the National Assembly ,has said that the recent victory of All Progressive Congress( APC) in Ekiti governorship election would serve as a testimony for APC ahead of the 2019 general election.
Kangiwa stated this in an interview with Journalists on Tuesday in  Birinin -Kebbi after visit to his constituency.
The Chairman, House Committee on Governmental Affairs said that “‘ Ekiti election is a testimony for our party in the future elections especially the coming 2019 general election. This shown that we are facing politics of reality not of propaganda as been canvases in opposition camps”,.
Kangiwa explained that  APC has laid a good foundation to rule this country , to move the country forward. Therefore, opposition parties can’t disrupts  future plan of this country to move forward in the areas of infrastructure and institutional development.
The House Representative while eulogizing his party, said that APC government  has fulfilled its campaign promises by fighting against corruption,improvement of security services and boosting economic activities in the country.
  While speaking of decampees in the party, Kangiwa said: ” Those that decamped from APC to other parties, they are selfish politicians who have no nation’s interest heart. They are doing it for their personal and  self interest not for the country.
”We have so many ongoing projects across the country and these projects affect directly the life of individuals in the country . There are many of these projects in the South , North and East. Because these projects were not awarded to these decampee’s companies they want to truncate the present administration.
 “We know that President Buhari is doing well and we don’t care about what our critics are saying. Nigerians should remembered that when APC took over this country from PDP, the country is almost collapse.  Different sectors like economic, security and other are in state of coma,waiting for revival. Now, every sectors are stable now. So,in APC we believed in politics of reality not propaganda and I believed President Buhari will do more good things for this country in the nearest future”.
He further said that President Muhammad Buhari has restored  the good image of Nigeria ,locally, internationally through fighting corruption to a minimum level .
” We  don’t mind opposition critics,we know that our party and President Buhari is doing well.  We don’t  care  about critics of the position because whether our party do the right things or not, they would always criticize us”, he said.
