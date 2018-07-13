– The Sun News
Home / National / Ekiti election must not be rigged – Kogi PDP
EKITI

Ekiti election must not be rigged – Kogi PDP

— 13th July 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Kogi State chapter of Peoples Democratic party (PDP), on Friday, has warned that Saturday’s governorship election in Ekiti State must not be rigged.

The PDP members who came in large numbers to the NUJ press centre, Lokoja with various placards said President Muhammad Buhari must ensure that democracy was not truncated by ensuring a free and fair governorship election.

While addressing the newsmen, the state deputy chairman, Sam Ranti Abenemi who said they came on solidarity protest in support of governor Ayodele Fayose and the PDP in Ekiti state said it was disheartened that the police could so maltreat a seating governor the way they did to the Ekiti governor.
He said by so doing, the police had desecrated the exalted seat of the governor thereby giving bad image to the country before the international community.
The PDP questioned the rationale behind the deployment of over 30,000 police men in Ekiti when according to it innocent citizens are been massacred on daily basis with the government doing little or nothing about it.

The party claimed the deployment was to scare away Ekiti voters from coming out to vote “because the All progressive Congress party knows that Ekiti is a PDP state which APC can never win if there is free and fair election in the Saturday poll”.
While appealing to Ekiti people to eschew any form of violence, the party urged the people to troop out in large numbers to exercise their civic rights.

