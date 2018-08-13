Elections come and go. But the nature and conduct of these elections will continue to attract attention and dominate commentary across the land. INEC, the electoral body has since announced the winner and the loser of the recently concluded governorship election in Ekiti state, however the conduct of all stakeholders in the run-up and aftermath of the election demands introspection.

The fact that general election scheduled for 2019 is in sight and the current gale of defections in the polity, it places a demand on us that we ask hard and critical questions that allow for self examination of what we want as a people, in view of this sad and hard truth – our elections may appear on the surface to be free and fair, they however are short of being credible.

The amount of money spent on the day of the Ekiti election calls for serious concern. According to reports the mainstream political parties turned the election to a political bazaar. Money was sprayed on voters to woo their votes and at the end of it all, the highest bidder carried the day. The source of funds and the manner of spending by desperate politicians calls for introspection by sincere citizens of the country.

But this is not new in our brand of democracy. This practice has been with us all along but we have turned the other eye. In recent times, however, it is fast gaining ground and the glaring influence of money in deciding the votes cannot be denied. The other day, it was in Anambra State in 2017. In Ondo State, they termed it “di’bo ko se obe” – vote and cook soup”. In Ekiti, it is “see and buy”. The tragedy of our political system has bequeathed to us a brand of democracy: “naira-o-cracy” or “money-o-cracy”.

Many wonder why Ekiti people who are reputed to produce the largest number of professors in the country would indulge in such atrocious behaviour. Those who sound shocked by the action in Ekiti, a land that boasts of many academics, are either putting up a public show of purity or are suffering from selective amnesia. While it is easy to pass through the eye of the needle, book sense cannot be upright in the face of extreme hunger; for book sense cannot survive without economic sense. For most Nigerians, irrespective of state, class or creed, abnormality has become the norm. We are quick to justify inanities without a proper consideration of the rationality of such action or inactions. The hood does not make the monk.