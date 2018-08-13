– The Sun News
Latest
13th August 2018 - Ekiti poll and 2019
13th August 2018 - Daura: Encounter with an intelligence chief
13th August 2018 - The security outfits called SARS and DSS
13th August 2018 - Before Zimbabwe slides into civil war
13th August 2018 - APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu
13th August 2018 - Saraki’s time over – Oshiomhole
13th August 2018 - APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations
13th August 2018 - Bandits kill 4 policemen in Kaduna
13th August 2018 - By-election: APC clinches Katsina, Bauchi senatorial seats
13th August 2018 - Kano emir blames insurgency on ideology, poverty
Home / Opinion / Ekiti poll and 2019
EKITI ELECTION

Ekiti poll and 2019

— 13th August 2018

The amount of money spent on the day of the Ekiti election calls for serious concern. Mainstream political parties turned the election to a political bazaar

Yinka Adeosun

Elections come and go. But the nature and conduct of these elections will continue to attract attention and dominate commentary across the land. INEC, the electoral body has since announced the winner and the loser of the recently concluded governorship election in Ekiti state, however the conduct of all stakeholders in the run-up and aftermath of the election demands introspection.

The fact that general election scheduled for 2019 is in sight and the current gale of defections in the polity, it places a demand on us that we ask hard and critical questions that allow for self examination of what we want as a people, in view of this sad and hard truth – our elections may appear on the surface to be free and fair, they however are short of being credible.

READ ALSO: Benefits of polling to elections in Nigeria

The amount of money spent on the day of the Ekiti election calls for serious concern. According to reports the mainstream political parties turned the election to a political bazaar. Money was sprayed on voters to woo their votes and at the end of it all, the highest bidder carried the day. The source of funds and the manner of spending by desperate politicians calls for introspection by sincere citizens of the country.

But this is not new in our brand of democracy. This practice has been with us all along but we have turned the other eye. In recent times, however, it is fast gaining ground and the glaring influence of money in deciding the votes cannot be denied. The other day, it was in Anambra State in 2017. In Ondo State, they termed it “di’bo ko se obe” – vote and cook soup”. In Ekiti, it is “see and buy”. The tragedy of our political system has bequeathed to us a brand of democracy: “naira-o-cracy” or “money-o-cracy”.

Many wonder why Ekiti people who are reputed to produce the largest number of professors in the country would indulge in such atrocious behaviour. Those who sound shocked by the action in Ekiti, a land that boasts of many academics, are either putting up a public show of purity or are suffering from selective amnesia. While it is easy to pass through the eye of the needle, book sense cannot be upright in the face of extreme hunger; for book sense cannot survive without economic sense. For most Nigerians, irrespective of state, class or creed, abnormality has become the norm. We are quick to justify inanities without a proper consideration of the rationality of such action or inactions. The hood does not make the monk.

The political class have mastered the art of communal impoverishment; of how to perpetuate penury through insensitive policies and crass practices, thereby subjecting the people to yearn for livelihood. They return at every electoral cycle with crumbs to buy the votes of hapless electorate. And the gullible electorate can sacrifice commonsense at the altar of what to eat. In an ambience of poverty, it becomes seemingly irresistible to reject such, especially when your legitimate entitlement has not been paid for at least six months. The lure of money becomes irresistible, especially to the abject soul. “A hungry soul cannot listen to the sermon”, say a proverb.

READ ALSO: 2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs

Despite the glaring widespread of the act and the legal consequences for engaging in such act, there has been a silence of the graveyard over the act by relevant authorities. The political parties have turned mute and the electoral umpire is looking the other way. Electoral Act 2010 is unequivocal about the conduct of inducing voters thus: anyone found guilty shall be liable on conviction to a maximum of N500, 000 or 12 months imprisonment or both. Now it is glaring that rapacious realities in our politics dressed in the wanton emolument and sleaze of elected officials, in the name of security vote and budget padding are set aside for vote buying and ‘stomach infrastructure’. With the current wave of illegal impeachments and cross carpeting among the political actors, this is a dress rehearsal

of the real act to come 2019. The prelude which was acted in 2014 before the general elections is currently being rehearsed as 2019 beckons.

Vote-buying is fast becoming the custom, this may soon become a national culture if it is unchecked. For vote-buying to be banished from our electoral system, poverty must first be fought. This is not by rhetoric; rather, pragmatic economic programme must be put in place to set Nigerians free from the shackles of poverty of the mind and pocket.

READ ALSO: 2019: Cleric tasks political class on PVCs

INEC will also need to step up its ante in order to checkmate the scourge of vote-buying. Thus, it becomes imperative to educate voters, many of whom are unenlightened about the implications of selling their votes cheaply at the altar of N5, 000. In this, the political parties have lost their relevance and significance. It is sad that parties which are supposed to educate electorate on the need for credible conduct during electioneering are the ones seducing the electorates.

The other day, it was Ondo. This season it is Ekiti, who knows who will be the next. Gradually, exchange of money for votes may soon become a culture that will characterise our elections, thereby making a mess of our much mouthed democracy. After all, bribery used to be a thing of shame, but it has since been institutionalized and he who decides not to indulge is seen as ‘an enemy’, whether in the public service or private sector. Today, it has become a part of us with such appellations as “egunje”, “kola”, “10%”.

Osun State election has been fixed for September, the only election before the general election come 2019. Coincidentally, the workers are also being owed their legitimate wages. Time will tell but as a nation we cannot continue to mortgage the hopes and aspirations of future generations on the altar of “vote and collect money”. This has got to stop.

Adeosun writes from Lagos
Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

EKWEREMADU

APC, PDP, R-APC trade words over Saraki, Ekweremadu

— 13th August 2018

The opposition party stated that the new plot was a rehash of the blockade of the residences of Saraki and Ekweremadu by security operatives on June 24. Iheanacho Nwosu, Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Chukwudi Nweje The saber rattling between the All progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Reformed…

  • SARAKIS TIME IS OVER

    Saraki’s time over – Oshiomhole

    — 13th August 2018

    “I think Saraki’s time is over. He fails to understand that the Nigerian national projcect is not at his mercy or the mercy of his own dynasty.” Excerpts of an address by national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, ADAMS OSHIOMHOLE, at a press conference in Abuja last week Basically, to respond to some of…

  • ALLEGED CORRUPTION

    APC, PDP fight over corruption allegations

    — 13th August 2018

    The PDP had asked the APC to respond to cases of alleged corruption involving President Buhari’s cronies, instead of making wild allegations against it. Romanus Ugwu and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC) has reminded the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it lacked the rectitude to criticise the ruling party’s anti-corruption fight as…

  • BANDITS KILL POLICEMEN

    Bandits kill 4 policemen in Kaduna

    — 13th August 2018

    The incident took place at about 6:30 a.m. on Saturday when a team of detectives drawn from Inspector-General’s IRT was ambushed by the bandits. • 8 nabbed attacking Zamfara market Noah Ebije, Kaduna and Mohammed Munirat Nasir, Gusau Four policemen were ambushed and killed by bandits in Jankasa village, in Rigasa area of Igabi Local…

  • KATSINA

    By-election: APC clinches Katsina, Bauchi senatorial seats

    — 13th August 2018

    In his reaction after the announcement of the results, former Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly commended the voters for their faith in the APC – As stakeholders call for cancellation in Kogi Reps poll Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja, Paul Orude, Bauchi and  Agaju Madugba, Katsina The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has announced…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share