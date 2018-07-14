Ekiti decides: Large voters turnout in Ikere-Ekiti

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti

Voters, on Saturday, trooped out in enmass in Ikere-Ekiti, headqarters of

Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State to exercise their

franchise.

Ikere-Ekiti, which is the hometown of the governorship candidate of

the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka is said to be

the second biggest town in the state.

As early as 7am, voters have started trooping out to their respective

polling centres amid tight security in the town.

Despite the heavy presence of security operatives in the town, voters

moved out in their number and every polling centre was calm and

peaceful as at the time of filing this report.

Accreditation and voting which went simultaneously started at 8.00am

at Atiba/Afin unit 001, ward 001.

Accreditation and voting continued in all the voting centres in the

town as at press time.