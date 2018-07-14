Ekiti decides: Large voters turnout in Ikere-Ekiti
— 14th July 2018
Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Ado-Ekiti
Voters, on Saturday, trooped out in enmass in Ikere-Ekiti, headqarters of
Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State to exercise their
franchise.
Ikere-Ekiti, which is the hometown of the governorship candidate of
the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Olusola Eleka is said to be
the second biggest town in the state.
As early as 7am, voters have started trooping out to their respective
polling centres amid tight security in the town.
Despite the heavy presence of security operatives in the town, voters
moved out in their number and every polling centre was calm and
peaceful as at the time of filing this report.
Accreditation and voting which went simultaneously started at 8.00am
at Atiba/Afin unit 001, ward 001.
Accreditation and voting continued in all the voting centres in the
town as at press time.
