The Sun News
Latest
20th September 2017 - Ekiti debts profile: FG’s disclosure confirms my claim on Fayemi, says Fayose
20th September 2017 - Nigeria hosts mining Forum in China
20th September 2017 - U.K downplayed Mugabe massacres in 1980s Zimbabwe – report
20th September 2017 - ‘Bayelsa govt. to make healthcare available to all’
20th September 2017 - IPOB: S’East lawmakers meet, urge Buhari to address marginalisation of Igbo
20th September 2017 - Nigerians are united – Lai Mohammed
20th September 2017 - No going back on airports concession – FG
20th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Please accept defeat, Enugu APC tells Uba
20th September 2017 - Bizman raises the alarm over Nigerians’ extortion in S’ Africa
20th September 2017 - BREAKING: JOHESU may declare strike, code-named Ops. ALIGATOR BITE
Home / National / Ekiti debts profile: FG’s disclosure confirms my claim on Fayemi, says Fayose

Ekiti debts profile: FG’s disclosure confirms my claim on Fayemi, says Fayose

— 20th September 2017

Governor Ayodele Fayose Ekiti State has said the Federal Government’s disclosure on the debt profile of the state has vindicated him on his claim that the immediate past administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi ran the state aground financially.

The governor, who was reacting to statement by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the Ekiti State Government was owing N85.04 billion as local debts, said Fayemi left the state in an insolvent position.

The governor spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday.

“When I came on board, I said they left over N80 billion naira debt profile, they came out to say they only left a debt profile of N34 billion. They were silent on the N25 billion bond they took from the Capital Market that everybody in Ekiti State is aware of. They were also silent on the commercial loans they took that was well over N31 billion.

” Assuming, without conceding, if it was only the bond loan that they took, were they saying then that they only incurred debts of N6 billion when we have records of how they obtained loans from various financial institutions.

“For record purposes, I will cite some instances of loans they took from commercial banks. In 2014, they took a loan of N5.753 billion from Ecobank at 18 percent interest rate. Earlier, in 2010, they took a loan of N1.904 billion from the same bank at the same interest rate.

” In 2010, they took a loan of N8.7 billion from Skye Bank at 15.5 percent interest rate. In 2013, Fayemi administration took a loan of N1.3 billion from Wema Bank at 17 percent interest rate. That same year, they also borrowed N308 million from Fidelity Bank at a rate of between 15 and 20 percent.

“The list is endless, but with an average interest rate of 14.83 percent, the various loans, after being restructured into bond by the Debt Management Office, gulped N37.253 billion interests and amounted to N56.082 billion excluding the N25 billion they took.

” The huge debts incurred by the Fayemi administration has made Ekiti to become insolvent because over N1 billion is deducted from our allocations monthly and that will continue till 2036. Current economic recession notwithstanding, these monthly deductions to service the debts they left behind are affecting payment of salaries and other government activities.

“The most painful aspect of their prodigal behaviour is that all the monies borrowed were not used for the purposes they were borrowed. It is our administration that is now building a new Ojaba Market, a new Governor’s Office, the flyover among others,” he said.

The governor also stated that the people of the state and Nigerians in general, could verify his claims from the institutions mentioned as well as the DMO.

“Since we came on board, we have not borrowed any money and our allocations are always made public. They are not as huge as the monthly allocations Fayemi got. What we are saying are contained in public documents that anybody can verify,” he said.

The governor also said the huge allocations and frequent excess crude oil funds given the state then were squandered.

Governor Fayose urged the people of the state to take note of prodigal sons who threw the state into debts and avoid them like plague in the future.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti debts profile: FG’s disclosure confirms my claim on Fayemi, says Fayose

— 20th September 2017

Governor Ayodele Fayose Ekiti State has said the Federal Government’s disclosure on the debt profile of the state has vindicated him on his claim that the immediate past administration of Dr. Kayode Fayemi ran the state aground financially. The governor, who was reacting to statement by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) that the Ekiti…

  • Nigeria hosts mining Forum in China

    — 20th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja The Federal Ministry of Mines and Steel Development will, on the side lines of the China Mining Congress and Expo holding from 23rd to 25th September, 2017, at the Meijiang Convention in Tianjin, China, host an investment forum. Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Hon. Bawa Bwari, who is…

  • ‘Bayelsa govt. to make healthcare available to all’

    — 20th September 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has reiterated that its health policy was holistic and targeted at making health care available, accessible and affordable in all parts of the state. Deputy Governor John Jonah stated this in Yenagoa, during  the 10th Year anniversary of the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital,Okolobiri (NDUTH) ‎with the…

  • IPOB: S’East lawmakers meet, urge Buhari to address marginalisation of Igbo

    — 20th September 2017

    …Call in IPOB to ceasefire From: Fred Itua, Abuja Senators and members of the House of Representatives, from the South East geopolitical zone, have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the perceived marginalisation of‎ the Igbo in the country. The lawmakers said the ongoing agitations in the region would only be addressed if the…

  • Nigerians are united – Lai Mohammed

    — 20th September 2017

    The Federal Government says the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is ignorant of the depth of unity in the diversity of Nigeria. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed stated this on Wednesday in Abuja when he featured on “Embelembe” a phone-in radio programme on 101.1 Human Rights Radio. The Minister faulted the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share