National
EKITI

Ekiti Assembly decries alleged illegal deployment of police

— 27th July 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly, on Thursday, decried alleged deployment of heavily policemen to the premises of the House without official request.

However, when journalists visited the Assembly at about 10.00 am, the policemen have been withdrawn and the premises was under lock.

Speaker Kola Oluwawole, who briefed newsmen in Ado Ekiti on the development, said the anti-riot policemen were deployed at about 9:00 pm, on Wednesday.

Oluwawole, who addressed newsmen alongside 17 other members of the House, accused three members, who defected to All Progressives Congress (APC) before the last  governorship election, of being responsible for the act.

The speaker said one of the defected lawmakers allegedly forged a letter purportedly written by the  Clerk, Mr. Tola  Esan, and addressed to Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bello Ahmed, asking for police deployment when such was unwarranted.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers, Gboyega Aribisogan, Sunday Akinniyi and Ebenezer Alagbada, had defected to APC due to irreconcilable differences with the House leadership.

Oluwawole raised the alarm about alleged antics of the opposition and their resolve to cause confusion in the Assembly, saying there is no legislative duty in the Assembly until members resume from recess on October 8, 2018.

The speaker ordered indefinite closure of the House pending the time security of lawmakers and staff of the chamber can be guaranteed.

Oluwawole said the Assembly in a letter dated, July 26  and addressed to the Commissioner of Police, had lodged complaint of alleged forgery against Aribisogan and his call for illegal deployment of policemen in the Assembly, describing the action as not only shocking but a travesty in the country’s democratic history.

 

