Ekiti: Angry youths protest Assembly member’s suspension

…Wants lawmaker’s suspension reversed

…Urges Makarfi to wade in to avoid crisis in Ekiti PDP

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Angry youths in Omuo-Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area (LGA) of Ekiti State, at the weekend protested against the suspension of a member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly representing the area, Mr. Ojo-Ade Fajana, alleging that the lawmaker’s suspension is illegal.

The youths paralysed commercial activities and vehicular movements in the area.

The Assembly had recently suspended the legislator for a period of 101 legislative days without pay, in the first instance, “except he shows signs of genuine remorse.”

While on suspension, he was also barred within one kilometre radius of the Assembly complex and he must submit all properties of Ekiti State

House of Assembly in his custody to the clerk of the House.

Another member representing Ikole Constituency 1, Mr Gboyega Aribisogan, had earlier been suspended indefinitely over gross misconduct.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Samuel Omotoso, the suspension came into force after the disciplinary

committee set up by the Speaker, Kola Oluwawole, to investigate

Ojo-Ade submitted its report at plenary.

Ojo-Ade had been accused of “unholy alliance” with Senator Biodun Olujimi, Minority Whip of the House of Senate representing Ekiti East Senatorial district.

Omotosho had alleged that Ojo-Ade’s “romance” with Olujimi is:”injurious to the well-being of state Assembly”.

However, placard-carrying protesters massed along the major road leading to the local government headquarters, Omuo Ekiti, thereby halting movement of vehicles in and out of the community for several hours.

The protesters who sang solidarity songs, demanded immediate and

unconditional reversal of the suspension of Fajana within one week by the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Comrade Olajide Samuel, who is the

President of the group, said that the entire Constituency 1 in Ekiti East

Local Government has been denied of representation in the scheme of things at the Assembly.

He noted that the reason given by members of the Ekiti State Assembly for the suspension was laughable, unjust and unconstitutional,adding that the lawmakers were merely acting the script of their principal.

Samuel therefore appealed to well – meaning Nigerians including the

leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the National level and

National Assembly to call the Ekiti Assembly to order before they throw the State into avoidable crisis.

“The youths in this local government came out in their numbers to

protest against unjust and illegal suspension of the Honourable

representing Ekiti East Local Government Constituency 1, in Ekiti State Assembly.

” The suspended member was being persecuted because of his closeness and allegiance to Senator Biodun Olujimi who is also from this community

“We ask whether there is any law in the land, whether in the party

constitution, the House Rule or even the 1999 constitution as amended that forbid people from associating with one another.

“We came to the conclusion that our representative is being punished

because of the governorship ambition of Olujimi which we are aware did not

go down well with the power that be in Ekiti government house.

“We therefore demand immediate and unconditional reinstatement of lawmaker in whom we are well pleased. If they fail to recall him within one week, they should awaits further actions from us. ”

Some of the placards read :” Political hostility must be put to an end in

Ekiti State, we say no to illegal suspension of our representative at Ekiti State House of Assembly, if you want peace, do the needful and restore Ojo Ade Fajana, our mandate must not be rubbished by the state Assembly, we say no to autocratic rule in Ekiti State. ”