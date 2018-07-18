Ekiti agog for Fayemi as he gets INEC’s certificate of return

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

It was pomp on Wednesday as Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr Kayode Fayemi received the certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while a huge crowd of supporters rallied round him.

Fayemi promised not to disappoint the people of the state who gave him the mandate in Saturday’s governorship election, as he received the Certificate of Return from INEC’s National Commissioner in charge of Oyo, Ekiti and Osun States, Prince Adedeji Soyebi.

Deputy Governor-elect Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi also received his Certificate of Return at the occasion.

Speaking after he was presented with the certificate, Fayemi said the people of Ekiti State will enjoy the benefit of good governance as from October 16 when he assumes office as Chief Executive of the state.

The governor-elect commended the electoral body for doing what he described as an “excellent job” of conducting the governorship poll.

Contrary to the claim of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Fayemi contended that the election which returned him as winner was “seamless, free, fair, credible and violence-free.”

The governor-elect noted that INEC should be commended for conducting a process of 14 steps which climaxed with the presentation of the Certificate of Return.

Fayemi stressed that INEC did a good job in delivering the election in a credible and professional way in spite of anxiety that greeted the build-up to the poll.

He also commended the security agencies for providing security back-up which gave the electorate confidence to come out and exercise their franchise.

Fayemi hailed the APC National Working Committee (NWC) led by the National Chairman, Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and the State Executive Committee led by the State Chairman, Chief Olajide Awe.

He said: “For INEC, the work has just ended and for us, the work has just started. We have a responsibility not to disappoint our people.

“Ekiti people will see the benefit of good governance by the grace of God as from October 16.”

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. AbdulGaniy Raji, expressed delight that the election was held despite the tension that preceded it.

Raji commended the people of Ekiti State for the maturity displayed before during and after the election which he was successful.

According to him, Ekiti is moving higher with the conduct of the election expressing hope that future elections to be conducted in the state will be successful.

In his remarks, INEC National Commissioner, Soyebi noted that the presentation of Certificate of Return marked the end of the process of the Ekiti governorship election.

Soyebi who described Ekiti as a homogenous state urged the people of the state to continue being one another’s brother’s keepers.

He said: “Today marks the end of the election in Ekiti State on the part of the Commission which is the presentation of Certificates of Return to the governor-elect and the deputy governor-elect.

“If there are issues arising from the election, there is another arm of government that will take care of that. This is another important day in the history of the state.

“On behalf of the Commission, I congratulate everybody. Ekiti has pointed the way forward in conducting elections in Nigeria.”