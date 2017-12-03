The Sun News
Latest
3rd December 2017 - Ekiti 2018: You’ve more years to stay in trenches – Fayose tells APC
3rd December 2017 - Let’s build a united nation from our many ethnic identities – Covenant Varsity DVC
3rd December 2017 - Kurdish forces announce IS defeat in eastern Syria
3rd December 2017 - I’ll complete Mimiko’s abandoned projects, says Akeredolu
3rd December 2017 - Data protection seminar to address research gaps, others
3rd December 2017 - PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson
3rd December 2017 - GNI tasks FG, states on human capital development
3rd December 2017 - Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms
3rd December 2017 - 2019: God, not Obasanjo can make Atiku president – group
3rd December 2017 - Kwara gov. condoles Oloffa over Adesoye
Home / National / Ekiti 2018: You’ve more years to stay in trenches – Fayose tells APC

Ekiti 2018: You’ve more years to stay in trenches – Fayose tells APC

— 3rd December 2017

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Sunday,  told the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that it should be prepared to wait for more years in the trenches as Ekiti people would not vote for it in the July 14, 2018 governorship election.

Fayose, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, in a press statement in Ado-Ekiti, said the party was fond of ranting over what it knew was quite impossible and advised the APC to stop day dreaming.

The governor asked,” How can the APC win? How can it convince Ekiti people that it will do better if it gets back to power? What meaningful project does the Fayemi administration has to its credit for the APC candidate to campaign with? May be the huge debt it plunged the state into. Certainly, no teachers will like a return of the APC government in Ekiti.”
The governor was reacting to comments credited to the State Deputy Chairman of the APC, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, urging the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to prepare for defeat as it was not willing to remain in the trenches for another four years.

Her statement, “We are determined to win the coming election. We will use every legal and constitutional means, adopt the right strategy to win the July 14 governorship election, we will send the PDP back to the trenches.”

Describing the four years that the party has been in the opposition as far too long, Olaleye, while receiving executive members of the state’s Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in her office in Ado-Ekiti, said the party had lost its patience.

However, Fayose described the APC’s statements as mere wishful thinking that would not hold any water.

“For APC to be saying that it would deploy every power within its means and other strategies to win the coming July 14, 2018 election is a careless display of desperation that is unbecoming of an opposition party that has since lost relevance both at the centre and in the state. For the avoidance of doubt, let me assure them that they will remain in the trenches as opposition figures in the state for many years.

” Ekiti people are now wiser and won’t waste their votes on selfish characters whose stock in trade is to continually waste funds meant to develop human and material resources of the state on white elephant projects that only exist on papers and the imagination of their members.

“In 2010, the party had, through the back door and what is known as ‘Salami-gate’, come into power and foisted itself on the people. That was a lifetime opportunity they would have used to their advantage and win the hearts of the people by providing impactful leadership, but they blew the golden chance and in spite of being blessed with fat allocations from Abuja.

“The administration devoted its time to unneccesary victimisation of poor teachers in the name of politically motivated test. The teachers who they claimed were not competent to work under their administration are the same that have coached the students from the state to come first in NECO exams in 2016 and 2017.

” Let me assure them expressly that Ekiti people will not tolerate rigging with federal might in the state, neither are they gullible puppets that can be bought over by tokens. They will vote PDP and Professor Kolapo Olusola and defend their votes. That is an assurance I give to the APC come 2018,” he said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti 2018: You’ve more years to stay in trenches – Fayose tells APC

— 3rd December 2017

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State, on Sunday,  told the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state that it should be prepared to wait for more years in the trenches as Ekiti people would not vote for it in the July 14, 2018 governorship election. Fayose, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu…

  • Let’s build a united nation from our many ethnic identities – Covenant Varsity DVC

    — 3rd December 2017

    Prof. Shalom Chinedu, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (DVC), Covenant University, Ota, on Sunday called on Nigerians to build a strong nation out of the multi ethnic nationalities in the country. Chinedu made the call in his keynote address at the 24th Biennial National Convention of the University of Nigeria Alumni Association (UNAA) in Ota, Ogun. The theme…

  • I’ll complete Mimiko’s abandoned projects, says Akeredolu

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has declared that his government will not abandon all the uncompleted projects inherited from the last administration of Dr Olusegun Mimiko. Already, the governor disclosed that, he has directed all the caretaker chairmen in the 18 Local Government Areas of the state to construct one…

  • Data protection seminar to address research gaps, others

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Core issues surrounding the data protection policy, legislation and governance will be identified and criticall interrogated with a view to addressing resarch gaps at a seminar that will bring together various government officials, researchers and panelists of African descent working in Africa and the Diaspora. The two-day seminar, which will begin…

  • PDP should focus on 2019 Presidential elections – Dickson

    — 3rd December 2017

    From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Governor Henry Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State has warned leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party not allow the party national convention distract them from the focus to win the 2019 Presidential election. According to him the top priority of the party is to focus more attention on how to recapture political…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share