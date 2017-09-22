Ekiti 2018: We’ll re-define governance, ensure enhanced workers’ welfare – Bejide

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

A former Nigerian High Commissioner to Canada and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ekiti State, Amb. Dare Bejide, has said his ambition to govern the state is driven by his passion for good governance which the state is desirous of.

Bejide, who spoke in a statement by the Director General, Ambassador Dare Bejide Campaign Organization (ADBCO), Dr. Kunle Folayan, assured of his willingness to redefine governance in the state to reverse the trend of underdevelopment and make life meaningful for all residents.

Bejide was quoted to have spoken at a meeting with some retired top state and federal civil servants and businessmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.

The PDP governorship hopeful who said the importance of good government to the socio-political and economic development of any society cannot be over emphasised, said he would focus on creation of employment opportunities and provision of basic amenities to make life meaningful for the populace.

According to him, as part of his development agenda, the non availability of suitable jobs, the pervasive poverty and the people’s inability to put food on the table will be fought to a stand still under his administration, if elected.

Bejide emphasized that under his administration, every Ekiti man must have a regular source if income and this would take top priority.

He said: “Regular and prompt payment of salaries, gratuity and pension and promotion of staff as at when due and other incentives that will encourage adequate and accurate discharge of duties shall be given utmost attention since our major industry is the civil service.

“My administration shall ensure regular training and re-training of staff to enhance professionalism especially in the global context,” he said.

He noted that the obvious retrogression in productivity in the state civil service was not far from the nonchalant attitude of government towards regular training that could help expose the employees to an updated practice