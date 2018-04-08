Ekiti 2018: We won’t favour any candidate –APC 

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State has assured that there would be fair play in the governorship primary of the party holding on May 5.

The party gave the assurance against the background of the apprehension among the aspirants over the aspiration of the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi to join the governorship race.

The Deputy Chairman of the party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye, gave the assurance in Ado Ekiti when an aspirant, Kayode Ojo, visited the APC secretariat to unveil his interest in the contest.

Olaleye said: “We want to say without equivocation that every eligible aspirant will be given a level playing ground. Chief John Odigie Oyegun gave this assurance during his visit to Ekiti on March 9 and I am reemphasizing that there is no cause for alarm.”

He described Ojo as a responsible party man, who has contributed to the party in no small measure.

“Some aspirants are waiting for the time they will be governor before taking care of the party and members. But Engineer Ojo is different. He has helped in giving empowerment to our members and financial supports to our party,” she said.

Reassuring of his support, Ojo promised to give due respect to the party. “If I become the governor, I will treat this party with respect. I will work with the State Working Committee to ensure that the manifesto of the party is executed to bring dividends of democracy to our people,” he said.