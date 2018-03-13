The Sun News
13th March 2018 - Ekiti 2018: We won't be tools for political thuggery, rigging, youths tell politicians
Home / Politics / Ekiti 2018: We won’t be tools for political thuggery, rigging, youths tell politicians

Ekiti 2018: We won’t be tools for political thuggery, rigging, youths tell politicians

— 13th March 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Newly elected chairman of the National Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Ekiti State chapter, Adedamola Ogunmola, has told politicians vying for the number one seat in the state to perish the thought that the youths would be tools for political rigging and thuggery in July 14, governorship poll.

 He dropped the bombshell yesterday during the election of new executives for the NYCN for the state which produced him.  The leadership crisis hitherto rocking the NYCN, was yesterday put to rest as the youths elected new executives to man the state’s chapter. 

A few days earlier, a factional group of the NYCN had conducted an election at the Damalek hotel in Odo Oro community in Ekiti West Local government area , and Eyitayo Fabunmi had emerged winner of the poll with other executives.

But yesterday, a new election was conducted under the supervision of the state’s Ministry of Youths, Information and Sports Development during a gathering of all the youths and students of tertiary institutions in the state.

After the election where 448 votes were casted, Eyitayo Fabunmi polled 27, while Adedamola Ogunmola, polled 102 to emerge as the new chairman of the NYCN in the state. Other contestants garnered other votes.

A representative of the Ministry of Youths, Sports Development and Information, Mr. Oguntuase Dayo, witnessed the election alongside other stakeholders.

Mr. Foladosun Adebiyi Toyosi, chairman, Electoral council of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Ekiti State chapter announced Ogunmola as the authentic chairman of the union and told newsmen to discard the Fabunmi factional executives. 

Representative of the Youths ministry, Oguntuase, said: “The atmosphere here is devoid of any rancour and disagreement no discrepancy whatsoever. 

Mr.  Jinadu Taiwo who chaired the electoral council that produced the Fabunmi election denounced the factional executives saying: “ After going through the constitution or the NYC, I  have realised that that the earlier election was null and void. All the appropriate officials, including officials from the Ministry of Information, Youths and Sports development  that were supposed to be present were not there. And as the electoral chairman of that election, I thereby canceled that election and identify with this new executive led by Ogunmola Adedamola. It would be illegal for the other party to still parade themselves as executives of the NYCN in Ekiti State because that election is already declared null and void by me the chairman of the electoral body that conducted it.” 

Extending an Olive branch to other parties, the newly elected chairman, Adedamola Ogunmola, said: “We are all brothers and sisters and it is a system that must be kept together. We always see ourselves as one family. Disagreement comes as a result of divergent interests. I believe we have done the right thing now. We appeal to our brothers to come back home. The family is big enough, and we cannot do this alone. Election has come and gone now. A lot of them have realized that what they have done is wrong. We will extend the olive branch to then and I know that by Gods grace we will reunite.  Some of the so called executives have already joined us now.”, he said. 

