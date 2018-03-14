Ekiti 2018: Traditional chiefs fault Ojudu over monarch’s comment

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

A team of traditional chiefs in Ekiti State, under the aegis of the Ogoga-in Council, and some Ekiti youths with the name Supreme council of Ikere youths have threatened to institute a legal action against the Special Adviser to President Mohammadu Buhari on political matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu for allegedly making statement to the effect that the monarch of their town, Ikere Ekiti was recently jailed for days over a murder case.

It would be recalled that Senator Ojudu while declaring his intention to contest for Ekiti governorship post on March 9, had alleged during the rally that governor Ayodele Fayose arrested and imprisoned the monarch of Ikere-Ekit. He did not however mention the name of the monarch he refereed to.

Meanwhile, the Olukere of Ikere town, Ganiu Obasoyin was recently arrested and detained for days over an alleged murder of one Femi Kolade.

Alleging that Ojudu was referring to the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu Alagbado as the monarch allegedly arrested and detained, the Ogoga-in- council, who are traditional chiefs in the Ogoga’s cabinet, said Ojudu goofed with his statement and described such statement as embarrassing to the Ikere people since, according to them,: ” the paramount ruler of Ikere remains the Ogoga, Oba Samuel Adejimi Adu Alagbado ”

The Ogoga-in -Council, in a press briefing with newsmen at Ogoga’s the palace on Tuesday, which statement was read and signed by Prof. Babatola Olufemi, the Sapetu of Ikere land, said: ” We have no problems with Ojudu:s ambition to become a governor. It is even a welcome development since the arena is free for all Ekiti indigenes. We are however embarrassed by the pronouncement of Senator Babafemi Ojudu during his declaration to contest the Governorship of Ekiti State… to the effect that Ikere monarch was arrested locked up in prison by Governor Fayose. We are also disappointed for the following reasons, Senator Ojudu used to be known as a journalist of repute which means he was expected to know that quality news should be the truth based on facts . He chose to ignore that principle, Ojudu was one time a Senator representing Ekiti State at the NASS and therefore one would assume he would know the state he once represented and the traditional rulers of the state.

” Ojudu is or claims to be a thorough bred Ekiti son. He attended primary and secondary schools at Ado where we expected he would have learnt a bit about his state. Ado is the nearest town to Ikere. It is a crying shame that his knowledge of his environment especially his place of birth is shamefully deficient that he did not know the Oba of Ikere kingdom.

” For someone who wants to be Governor and rule Ekiti to so brazenly embarrass the monarch and people of the second largest and most populous kingdom in the state, deliberately speaks volume.

” The Ogoga in council categorically states that Ikere monarch Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, Agirilala 11 was never arrested or imprisoned, ” he said.

Threatening to sue the Presidential aide, the council said:” We continue to receive calls on this statement which was aired over radio and TV stations. We hereby call on him to tender unreserved apology immediately or we may be compelled to ask our lawyer to take appropriate action.”

In a similar development, a statement signed by Mr. Tope Ariyo as National Secretary of the Supreme council of Ikere youths, also tackle d Ojudu on the said statement and corroborated the positions held the Ogoga in council.

Responding to the council and Ikere youths in a telephone interview with Daily Sun, Senator said: “What is a fact is that Olukere of Ikere was arrested and imprisoned over an alleged murder case and this happened in Ekiti. The position if the Ogoga-in-council and some Ikere youths that the Olukere of Ikere Ekiti is not recognised as a monarch of the town is their own internal problem. I don’t wnat to get involved in that.”