The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Court grants permission to tender more evidence in Alison-Madueke case
22nd June 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration
22nd June 2017 - 5 Interesting Reasons Why Talking to Yourself is not a Sign of Craziness
22nd June 2017 - WAEC announces new fees for collecting certificate
22nd June 2017 - Ambode’s wife preaches love, tolerance at Ramadan
22nd June 2017 - We didn’t pay money to Amaechi’s wife – Ex-Commissioners, LG chairs
22nd June 2017 - Quit notice to vacate North a clarion call – Atanike
22nd June 2017 - Olamide, Flavour, Kiss Daniel, others storm Ibadan for Glo Mega Music Show
22nd June 2017 - Court remands American in kirikiri prison for fraud
22nd June 2017 - Court restrains el-Rufai from sacking over 4,000 traditional leaders
Home / National / Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration

Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration

— 22nd June 2017

From: Kate Uzuma

There was tension in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) foiled an alleged plan to stop the governorship declaration of an aspirant, Mr. Kola Alabi.

Alabi had obtained a police permit which was granted by the state police command about three weeks before the declaration but was allegedly persuaded by the Commissioner of Police, Abdullahi Chafe, to shift the event.

The command is believed to have attempted to convince Alabi to shift the event because Governor Ayo Fayose was also holding victory rally to mark the third anniversary of his electoral victory in 2014.

But Alabi defied the police and staged a street procession which shut down some parts of Ado-Ekiti and his native Ikere-Ekiti from where party faithful trooped out in their thousands to witness the declaration at the APC secretariat.

There was a massive security buildup to prevent a possible clash between APC members and Fayose’s supporters. Men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Department of State Services (DSS), and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at Ijigbo and Ajilosun areas of Ado-Ekiti.

Addressing party leaders while declaring his intent to run for governor in 2018, Alabi said neither himself nor his party can be intimidated in the quest to bring about positive change in Ekiti.

He promised to focus on agriculture, development of mineral resources, opening up more revenue-generating ventures and growing cottage industries.

Receiving the aspirant, APC Deputy Chairman, Mrs. Kemisola Olaleye, slammed the state police command for attempting to force a shift of the event for which a valid permit had been secured.

She explained that the police had shifted two APC programmes for which permit had been obtained in recent past in favour of rallies by Fayose questioning the neutrality of the command.

Mrs. Olaleye said: Fayose cannot intimidate us because we have police permit for this declaration at our party secretariat. APC is fully on ground, nobody can chase us out of the state and whether Fayose like it or not, we are coming to power at next year’s election.”

 

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Court grants permission to tender more evidence in Alison-Madueke case

— 22nd June 2017

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday granted the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, (EFCC) permission to file additional proof of evidence in the trial of Diezani  Alison-Madueke’s aide Jide Omokore and others. Omokore was arraigned alongside Victor Briggs, Abiye Membere, and David Mbanefo, on an amended nine-count charge of diversion of money. In his…

Share

  • Ekiti 2018: Tension as APC foils plan by police, Fayose to stop aspirant’s declaration

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: Kate Uzuma There was tension in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, on Wednesday, as the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) foiled an alleged plan to stop the governorship declaration of an aspirant, Mr. Kola Alabi. Alabi had obtained a police permit which was granted by the state police command about three…

    Share

  • WAEC announces new fees for collecting certificate

    — 22nd June 2017

    The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has urged GCE candidates to endeavour to collect their certificates within four years of writing the examination as any delay beyond that will attract custody fee. Demianus Ojijeogu, the Head of Public Affairs Department, WAEC, Nigeria disclosed this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

    Share

  • Ambode’s wife preaches love, tolerance at Ramadan

    — 22nd June 2017

    Wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, has called for love and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry, during and after the Ramadan. She made the call during the evening prayer and fast-breaking (Iftar) by Muslim faithful, at Lagos House, Ikeja. Mrs. Ambode said that the Ramadan period represented love, forgiveness, peaceful co-existence…

    Share

  • We didn’t pay money to Amaechi’s wife – Ex-Commissioners, LG chairs

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: Iheanacho Nwosu, Abuja Former Rivers State commissioners and Local Government  chairmen have refuted the statement by the state Governor Nyesom Wike that they paid between N2 million and N3 million monthly to wife of Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi,  Judith, when her husband held sway as governor of the state. The council chairmen and…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share