Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Suspended member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been arrested by security agents and flown to Abuja.

Aribisogan, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, was arrested at about 6.30am, yesterday.

Before he cross-carpeted, Aribisogan was suspended by the PDP-dominated House of Assembly for alleged disloyalty.

His younger brother, Sola Aribisogan, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen, in a telephone chat, said about 10 security men from the Police, the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and Department of State Services (DSS) effected the arrest.

Sola disclosed that the lawmaker might have been picked up to render explanation on some “sensitive” stories published by his newspaper, New Democrat recently.

He said the police orderly attached to his brother identified some of the policemen who effected the arrest.

“The security men came in a Toyota Hummer bus, they did not search the house but they only showed their identity cards.

“They left our compound around 7.35am, they arrived at about 6.00am.”

New Democrat newspaper, which circulates well in Ekiti state, also reported an alleged plan to assassinate some prominent figures in APC and PDP.

The newspaper also reported that a group petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wherein they accused Governor Ayo Fayose of using Ekiti funds to purchase an aircraft to the tune of N1.5 billion.

Regardless, APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said although he heard of Aribisogan’s arrest, he had not been briefed.

Olatunbosun said: “I have not been briefed yet, when I am briefed, I will react. But, I have no reaction for now.”