The Sun News
Latest
5th April 2018 - Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja
5th April 2018 - Kalu establishes N100m endowment chair in UI
5th April 2018 - Blessing Ene Sunday 08186624202
5th April 2018 - Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs
5th April 2018 - Lawyers tackle police over parade of suspects
5th April 2018 - Excitement, fun at Phidel Schools’ inter-house sports competition
5th April 2018 - A parliament without accountability
5th April 2018 - Absence of leadership with ideology in Nigeria
5th April 2018 - Increasing economic inequality
5th April 2018 - Mass posting of NYSC members to farms
Home / Politics / Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja

Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja

— 5th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti

Suspended member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been arrested by security agents and flown to Abuja.

Aribisogan, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, was arrested at about 6.30am, yesterday.

Before he cross-carpeted, Aribisogan was suspended by the PDP-dominated House of Assembly for alleged disloyalty.

His younger brother, Sola Aribisogan, who confirmed the arrest to newsmen, in a telephone chat, said about 10 security men from the Police, the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) and Department of State Services (DSS) effected the arrest.

Sola disclosed that the lawmaker might have been picked up to render explanation on some “sensitive” stories published by his newspaper, New Democrat recently.

He said the police orderly attached to his brother identified some of the policemen who effected the arrest.

“The security men came in a Toyota Hummer bus, they did not search the house but they only showed their identity cards.

“They left our compound around 7.35am, they arrived at about 6.00am.”

New Democrat newspaper, which circulates well in Ekiti state, also reported an alleged plan to assassinate some prominent figures in APC and PDP.

The newspaper also reported that a group petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), wherein they accused Governor Ayo Fayose of using Ekiti funds to purchase an aircraft to the tune of N1.5 billion.

Regardless, APC Publicity Secretary, Taiwo Olatunbosun, said although he heard of Aribisogan’s arrest, he had not been briefed.

Olatunbosun said: “I have not been briefed yet, when I am briefed, I will react. But, I have no reaction for now.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti 2018: Suspended lawmaker arrested, flown to Abuja

— 5th April 2018

Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti Suspended member of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Gboyega Aribisogan, has been arrested by security agents and flown to Abuja. Aribisogan, who defected from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) last year, was arrested at about 6.30am, yesterday. Before he cross-carpeted, Aribisogan was suspended by the…

  • Kalu establishes N100m endowment chair in UI

    — 5th April 2018

    …Visits Olubadan, rallies support for Buhari Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu,  has established N100 million endowment chair in the University of Ibadan, to help brilliant students of the institution settle down to businesses of their choice; after graduation. Kalu made this known when he visited the Vice Chancellor,…

  • Terrorism, money laundering: FG to profile NGOs

    — 5th April 2018

    Months after a bill to regulate non-governmental organisations (NGOs) failed in the National Assembly, the Federal Government has announced plans to profile NGOs. The federal government says the profiling is to ensure compliance with regulations against money laundering and terrorist financing. Director of the Nigerian Financial intelligence Unit (NFIU), Francis Usani, said this at a…

  • Nigeria’s economy on upward trend, inspires investments –Sanchini, Bridgestone Director, Middle East/Africa

    — 5th April 2018

    Moses Akaigwe As the Bridgestone Sales Director in charge of the Middle East and Africa (MEA), Mr. Stefano Sanchini has been bringing to bear on the tyre maker’s business. Recently, Sanchini visited Nigeria where he strategised with the local representative, Asahi Brands Limited, on the task of sustaining growth in the competitive premium tyre market,…

  • FCMB reports N170bn gross revenue

    — 5th April 2018

    …Declares 10k dividend Chinwendu Obienyi  FCMB Group Plc has grossed N169.9 billion as earnings in the 2017 financial year and recommended  10 kobo  dividend for its shareholders In its audited results for 2017 made available to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), FCMB Group declared a profit before tax of N11.5 billion, and profit after tax …

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share