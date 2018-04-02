Ekiti 2018: PDP loses aspirants, serving senator to SDP

Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lost some of its aspirants and a serving senator to the Social Democratic party (SDP).

Daily Sun checks revealed that some aggrieved aspirants who had been at war with the state chapter of the party over the overwhelming support of Governor Ayo Fayose for his Deputy Governor, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, as the candidate of the party ahead of the July 14 governorship poll were already on their way to the SDP to form a coalition against the PDP.

The aspirants present at the stakeholders’ meeting of the SDP organised at the instance of the national leadership of the party, which was held in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Monday, included the former deputy Governor to Ayodele Fayose, Mr. Bisi Omoyeni, the former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Canada, Mr. Dare Bejide who was represented by Hon. Yemi

Arokodare, while Sen. Raji Rasaki was represented at the forum by Chief Titi Oluwatuyi who indicated her interest in the party.

Omoyeni, a former Managing Director of the Wema Bank, told the stakeholders of the SDP not to be afraid as nobody could intimidate them.

His words: “This party was established by divine creation and it has become the third force. Be rest assured that our people are coming en masse to this party. Any support the party need to occupy Oke Ayoba (Government House) we will render it.

“Most of the aspirants who are still slugging it out in other parties are coming here. In fact, 70 percent of the members of PDP in Ekiti are moving to SDP.”

Also, SDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Mr Yemi Akinbode who led other National Working Committee members to the stakeholders’ meeting, said that the meeting was called because of the Ekiti election which he said was germane to the party.

“This is the first meeting after the inauguration of the interim state working committee of SDP, because the election is fast approaching and we have little or no time on our hands, the leadership of the party at the National level mandated me and others including Prof Tunde Adeniran to come to Ekiti state to quickly put together the stakeholders meeting to explain to them the vision, programmes as well as the structure of the party and our expectation in the coming Governorship election in Ekiti.

“You can see that this is the first meeting and the attendance was good. People are already coming out who ordinarily will not have shown their faces. This is an indication that this is the party to beat.

“It is instructive that those sending representatives are already here. Bisi Omoyeni is here by himself. That is to show that is here with us. Ambassador Dare Bejide and Hon. Arokodare are here and that is to show that more are still coming and that is an indication that the house that divided against itself can’t stand and that is to show that the PDP is in trouble.

“Our doors are still open to members from other parties who are willing to join the moving train. Our goal and objective is to win the governorship election in Ekiti come July 14,” he said.

The SDP constituted six standing committees for the purpose of rallying support for the party ahead of the July 14 election. They are the Contact and Mobilization, Youth, Women, Communication and strategy, Result and Funding and Elders Committees.

Meanwhile, the Advance People Democratic Party (APDA) in Ekiti State yesterday said it has merged with the SDP. The leader of the party in the state, Chief S. O Elebute who led some members of the party to the SDP stakeholders meeting, made the declaration.