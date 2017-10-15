Ekiti 2018: I succumbed to God’s pressure to pick my deputy — Fayose

…..Pledges to look into Ogoga, Olukere chieftaincy tussle

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said if he were to use human wisdom to choose who to support as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in next year’s governorship election in the state, he would have rooted for one of his former Commissioners, Mr Kayode Osho

He, however, added that since he committed the matter to God’s intervention and guidance, the divine lot fell on his deputy, Prof Kolapo Olusola, and he had no choice other than to support Olusola.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi, he disclosed this in Ado-Ekiti on Sunday during a Thanksgiving Service to mark his third year in office.

“I wanted Kayode Osho, but the Lord said it is Kolapo Olusola and I had no choice but to obey. I didn’t pray alone, but asked many other people to pray along on the matter and the result was the same. I am believing God that when we are marking the fourth anniversary of my administration, you, Kolapo Olusola, will be preparing for your inauguration as governor of this state.

” Some people are asking how you will do it because you have a different personality from me, but Elijah and Elisha have different personalities and God still used them mightily in their time. I pray that God would make those who are not supporting you now to come over to your side and work for you and support you,” he said.

On the possible challenges ahead as the election year approaches, Fayose urged his supporters not to be afraid, but to know that with God, all battles would be won.

On the recent detention of two state officials by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Fayose said the duo would seek redress in court.

He later presented two Kia Rio cars to the Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi.

The governor said since people go to court and are compensated for infringement on their rights, as the Chief Executive of Ekiti State, he was bound to compensate them for their illegal arrest and detention for 14 days.

He thanked the people for their support and assured that all ongoing projects would be completed and that backlog of salaries would be paid.

Meanwhile, Fayose has said his administration is working tirelessly to leave the state better than it met it and that is why it is executing numerous developmental projects across the state.

He said this in Ikere-Ekiti on Saturday night while inaugurating the dual carriage road linking the town with Ado-Ekiti, as well as water fountain in the centre of the town.

The 17 kilometre road is fitted with streetlights.

The governor also said he would also take a holistic look at the chieftaincy tussle between the Ogoga and Olukere.

“The Olukere means very well as agitation in life is legitimate but we must do it in peaceful manner. History will decide who is right. We will look into all agitations and we will take stand that will be fair to all sides. The benefit that comes to your community is vital as roads, water etc do not know tribe and other issues.

“Ikere is my second home as there is Afao Quarters in Ikere. My father left here as a bookseller and prospered. During my first term, all the things I did were never improved upon. I have made Ikere sons deputy thrice and this time I have given you the head of the cow. You deserve the best. I will lay the foundation of Ikere Stadium before leaving office,” he said.

The governor said he has written to the Federal Government on the need to reimburse the state for the project, but that his major concern was the welfare of the people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo, described Fayose as a leader worthy of emulation.

He noted that despite the economic challenges in the country, Fayose had done well.

He expressed confidence that their party, the Peoples Democratic Party would soon be back in power at the federal level and many states in the country.

The Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu Alagbado, said Fayose had written his name on gold and in the hearts of the people of the state by his sterling performance.

He said the governor had provided the infrastructural foundation for the economic and commercial take off of the town and urged the people to take advantage of that.