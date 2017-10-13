Ekiti 2018: God’ll guide in choice of deputy governorship candidate – Fayose

The Sun News
Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has said God would guide him and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the choice of who would be the deputy governorship candidate of the party in next year’s election in the state.

Governor Fayose said this in Ado-Ekiti, on Friday, during the Jumat Service to mark the third anniversary of his administration.

According to a press release by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor also said it was God that would decide whether the person would be a Muslim or not.

“I have nothing against Muslims, they are our brothers and sisters. If a Muslim is my deputy for instance, I would not be the one interfacing with you all the time, the person would do that. I just want us to continue to pray for God’s guidance. He will surely see us through.

” Since our candidate is from Ikere-Ekiti in the South Senatorial District, one thing that is obvious now is that the deputy will come from either Central or North Senatorial District. I just have to appreciate the support of our Muslim brothers and sisters and solicit for more support as we approach the election period,” he said.

The governor, who responded to some requests and observations by the Chief Imam of Ado-Ekiti, Alhaji Jamiu Kewulere, also promised to complete all ongoing projects in the state.

He added that his deputy, Prof. Kolapo Olusola, who he is supporting for the PDP ticket, would not disappoint the people of elected the governor.

Olusola was also at the service.

Alhaji Kewulere, who commended Fayose for the giant strides recorded so far, charged leaders in the country to live up to their promises.

 

