Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words

…Outcome of poll will shock Fayose, APC boasts

We will win Ekiti with performance-Fayose’ s deputy

From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti

Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Olusola Kolapo, All Progressives Congress(APC) Deputy National Chairman(South), Chief

Segun Oni and a chieftain of the party, Olusegun Osinkolu, in Saturday, exchanged verbal fireworks over which party would take over from incumbent governor Ayo Fayose in the July 14, 2018 poll in the state.

While the APC chieftains boasted that the outcome of the 2018 governorship election will shock Governor Fayose, Olusola, also an aspirant under PDP, boasted that the governor’s outstanding performance would fetch him victory.

The APC chieftains boasted that the APC will use every legal and constitutional strategy to oust the governor and prevent his anointed

candidate and the deputy governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola from taking

over the reign of power.

But puncturing the APC chieftains’ claims, Olusola said he remains the best candidate Ekiti will vote.

” With the huge developments and progress governor Fayose has brought to Ekiti, I can bet you that APC will remain I’m opposition till eternity in the state. They aren’t seeing not yet. By the time we shock them with performances, they will too ashamed to campaign for 2018, ” he said.

Oni and Osinkolu spoke in Ayede Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the State

during a Christmas get -together organised by Osinkolu for APC members

in the five local governments in Ekiti North Senatorial District, on

Saturday.

Stakeholders at the event, including the State Acting Chairman of the

party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye endorsed Osinkolu as the senatorial candidate for Ekiti North in 2019.

Oni, a governorship aspirant, who is also from the district, said the

APC must be in control of power in Ekiti to complement the anti-corruption and rebranding policies of President Muhammadu

Buhari’s regime.

“Let me thank Dr. Osinkolu for his mobilisation drives, but I want to

assure him and all of you that by the time we will celebrate here

next year, our party will be in power”, he predicted.

Osinkolu said the disastrous outcome of the 2014 elections, where Dr.

Kayode Fayemi lost in all the 16 local government areas was an eye opener

to the party.

He said what the party needed at this time is unity and transparency

to overcome its challenges, describing Fayose as a good politician that must be marched in strategies for APC to win in 2018.

“Governor Fayose understands politics and he played it better than us, but he is not unbeatable. With the promise by our national leaders

that the governorship primaries will be free and fair, I can boldly

say that the outcome of that election will definitely shock Governor Fayose and many Nigerians.

“I am a democrat, I don’t believe in rigging or resort to self help but I believe if we put our house in order, use the right candidate

and strategies, we can easily win .

“That is why we must listen to what the electorates wanted and not

what few leaders in the party want. We must listen to the teachers, market men and women , okada riders , farmers , civil servants , so

that we can come up with the right candidate that can win for us.

“It is not easy to play opposition in a State like Ekiti. We have tasted power and we are now in the opposition and we can conclude that it is better to be in power and this is the more reason why we have to be united and focused for that 2018 dream to be a reality”, he

advised.

Osinkolu appealed to Fayose to pay the salaries of workers and stop

subjecting Ekiti people to hardship.

“Ekiti is purely monolithic, hanging on civil service structure and once that area of economy is affected, everybody will be affected.

“I plead with him not to divert the coming bailout. Let him use it for

our civil servants , teachers and local government workers for life to become more comfortable for our people”, Osinkolu said.