The Sun News
Latest
16th December 2017 - Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words
16th December 2017 - Buhari tasks ECOWAS leaders on human trafficking
16th December 2017 - Fayose felicitates with Buhari @ 75
16th December 2017 - Buhari mourns ex-SGF, Gidado Idris
16th December 2017 - Neighbour kills septuagenarian in Ondo
16th December 2017 - Gov. Ishaku raises the alarm over imminent plans to attack Taraba
16th December 2017 - ‎Protect govt projects in your communities-Ekiti govt urges it’s people
16th December 2017 - Yuletide: Delta communities raises the alarm over increasing crime rate
16th December 2017 - Ogun to immunise 1.3m children against diseases
16th December 2017 - Buhari in closed door session with ECOWAS leaders
Home / National / Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words

Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words

— 16th December 2017
Outcome of  poll will  shock  Fayose, APC boasts
We will win Ekiti with performance-Fayose’ s deputy
From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti
Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Olusola Kolapo,  All Progressives Congress(APC) Deputy National Chairman(South), Chief
Segun Oni and a chieftain of the party, Olusegun Osinkolu, in Saturday, exchanged verbal fireworks over which party would take over from incumbent governor Ayo Fayose in the July 14, 2018 poll in the state.
While the APC chieftains boasted that the outcome of the 2018 governorship election  will shock   Governor Fayose, Olusola, also an aspirant under PDP,  boasted that the governor’s outstanding performance would fetch him victory.
The APC chieftains boasted that the APC will use every legal and constitutional strategy to oust the governor and prevent his anointed
candidate and the  deputy governor, Prof Kolapo Olusola from taking
over the reign of power.
But puncturing the APC chieftains’ claims, Olusola said he remains the best candidate Ekiti will vote.
” With the huge developments and progress governor Fayose has brought to Ekiti, I can bet you that APC will remain I’m opposition till eternity in the state. They aren’t seeing not yet. By the time we shock them with performances, they will too ashamed to campaign for 2018, ” he said.
Oni and Osinkolu spoke in Ayede Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of the State
during a Christmas get -together organised by Osinkolu for APC members
in the five local governments in Ekiti North Senatorial District, on
Saturday.
Stakeholders at the event, including the State Acting Chairman of the
party, Mrs Kemi Olaleye endorsed Osinkolu as the  senatorial candidate for Ekiti North in 2019.
Oni, a governorship aspirant, who is also from the district,  said the
APC must  be in control of power in Ekiti to complement the anti-corruption and rebranding policies of President Muhammadu
Buhari’s regime.
“Let me thank  Dr. Osinkolu for his mobilisation drives, but I want to
assure him and all of you  that by the time we will celebrate here
next year, our party will be in power”, he predicted.
Osinkolu said the disastrous outcome of the 2014 elections, where Dr.
Kayode Fayemi lost in all the 16 local government areas was an eye opener
to the party.
He said what the party needed at this time is unity and transparency
to overcome its challenges, describing Fayose as a good politician that  must be marched in strategies for APC to win in 2018.
“Governor Fayose understands politics and he played it better than us, but he is not unbeatable. With the promise by our national leaders
that the governorship primaries will be free and fair, I can boldly
say that the outcome of that election will definitely shock Governor Fayose and many Nigerians.
“I am a democrat, I don’t believe in rigging or resort to self help but I believe  if we put our house in order, use the right candidate
and strategies, we can easily win .
“That is why we must listen to what the electorates wanted  and not
what few leaders in the party want. We must listen to the teachers, market men and women , okada riders , farmers , civil servants , so
that we can come up with the right candidate that can win for us.
“It is not easy to play opposition in a State like Ekiti. We have tasted power and we are now in the opposition and we can conclude that it is better to be in power and this is the more reason why we have to be united and focused for that 2018 dream to be a reality”, he
advised.
Osinkolu appealed to Fayose to pay the salaries of workers and stop
subjecting Ekiti people to hardship.
“Ekiti is purely monolithic, hanging on civil service structure and once that area of economy is affected,  everybody will be affected.
“I plead with him not to divert the coming bailout. Let him use it for
our civil servants , teachers and local government workers for life to become  more comfortable for our people”, Osinkolu said.
Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ekiti 2018: Fayose’s deputy, Oni,  APC chieftain in war of words

— 16th December 2017

…Outcome of  poll will  shock  Fayose, APC boasts We will win Ekiti with performance-Fayose’ s deputy From: WOLE BALOGUN, Ado-Ekiti Deputy Governor of Ekiti, Olusola Kolapo,  All Progressives Congress(APC) Deputy National Chairman(South), Chief Segun Oni and a chieftain of the party, Olusegun Osinkolu, in Saturday, exchanged verbal fireworks over which party would take over from…

  • Buhari tasks ECOWAS leaders on human trafficking

    — 16th December 2017

    …Makes case for ECOWAS citizens stranded abroad From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Heads of State and Government to take urgent action to stop illegal migration from the West African sub region. Preaident Buhari’s call is sequel to the horrible situation of Nigerian…

  • Fayose felicitates with Buhari @ 75

    — 16th December 2017

    …Knocks him on performance …Advises President to quit the stage when ovation is loudest Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on the occasion of his 75th birthday. The Ekiti State Governor, however, urged the president to quit the stage when the ovation is loudest. In an interaction with newsmen in…

  • Buhari mourns ex-SGF, Gidado Idris

    — 16th December 2017

    President  Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passing of a former Secretary bto the Government bof the Federation, Gidado Idris. The former SGF died on Friday and was buried on Saturday. Mr. Idris, who hailed from Zaria in Kaduna state, was appointed SGF in 1993 and retired in 1999 after a civil service career that started…

  • Neighbour kills septuagenarian in Ondo

    — 16th December 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure A septugenarian, Kayode Omotore was, on Saturday, allegedy killed by his neighbour identified as Raphael following a minor disagreement between them. The incident, which happened at Ilu Tuntun, a community in Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, was said to have thrown the town into mourning. Omotore was said to…

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share