Ekiti 2018: Fayemi under pressure to re-contest

By Razaq Bamidele

Indications have emerged that the immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr. John Kayode Fayemi (JKF), may throw in the towel to contest the 2018 governorship election.

Fayemi, who governed the state between 2010 and 2014 on the platform of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), vacated the seat three years ago following his defeat by incumbent Governor Ayodele Fayose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sunday Sun reliably gathered at the weekend that the former governor, who is now the Minister for Solid Minerals Resources, is under serious pressure to re-contest the governorship election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to make up for his second term. Sunday Sun gathered that the Minister has commenced consultation with the relevant stakeholders ahead of his formal declaration. Various support groups are now said to be anxiously waiting for Fayemi’s nod before they flood the state with posters and banners. When contacted, the Minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode said: “As far as I am concerned, the Minister has not given any indication that he is contesting the Ekiti guber next year, though he is eminently qualified to contest.”

He, however, admitted the fact that “there had been enormous pressure on him to contest the 2018 governorship election in Ekiti.”