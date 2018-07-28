While narrating how the incident occurred, Nwafor said that the gunmen had trailed Ejiagwu from Owerri where he attended a meeting of the party on Thursday to Akokwa, his hometown. According to him, the victim after noticing he was being trailed tried to escape but unfortunately, his assailants caught up with him, blocked his car and in the process fell into a gutter, making it easy for the gunmen little effort to shoot him at close range and he died immediately on the spot.

“Ejiagwu was with us in APC meeting on Thursday; after the meeting he complained to us how volatile his local government was, only for us to hear today (Friday) that he has been murdered. It is normal for people to disagree in politics but to degenerate to this level is highly condemnable” Nwafor stated. He called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to quickly unearth the circumstances surrounding the death of the APC chieftain and bring the culprits to face the law. READ ALSO: Buhari, IGP Idris meet in Aso Rock Nwafor said “We call on the IG of Police and other security agencies, all culprits must be brought to book , we can’t afford to play this kind of politics in Imo, this has not existed for a long time, we would not tolerate it.” When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) Andrew Enwerem confirmed the incident but promised to call back for details.