The Sun News
Latest
11th July 2018 - The triumph of Saraki
11th July 2018 - Repositioning Lagos State Pension Commission
11th July 2018 - Fashola, landlords and the housing crisis
11th July 2018 - Cows everywhere: How herdsmen defied security, invaded National Assembly
11th July 2018 - ‘Digital’ armed robbers invade FCT
11th July 2018 - Like NNPC like Nigeria’s mundial output
11th July 2018 - NDDC: FG, oil firms yet to remit N1.5trn – Ekere
11th July 2018 - We either restructure or be doomed – Ozekhome
11th July 2018 - 2019: INEC worried over 17m uncollected PVCs
11th July 2018 - Lady Mechanic seeks increased FG’s support towards women empowerment
Home / National / We either restructure or be doomed – Ozekhome
MIKE OZEKHOME

We either restructure or be doomed – Ozekhome

— 11th July 2018

Joe Effiong, Uyo

Renowned lawyer and rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, has warned that Nigeria will be doomed if the country is not restructured.

Ozekhome also raised the alarm over “grave impunity, abuse of power and disobedience to the rule of law as currently being displayed by the current government at the centre” and said Nigeria is heading for a doom if drastic steps are not taken to redeem it.

In his paper, entitled: “The Bench, Bar investigating agencies and anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria,” delivered in Uyo, yesterday, as part of the activities to mark the 2018 Bar Week, by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Uyo branch, the constitutional lawyer accused the Federal Government of hiding under the claims of fighting corruption to weaken institutions established by law, while breeding ‘strongmanism’ to avert probe.

He said the federal government has continued to set its anti-corruption agencies against other arms of government and perceived opposition; treating corrupt officials within the party of government with deodorants, while applying insecticides, pesticides and herbicide on the opposition.

While the security agencies have been pushed by the government to overstep their constitutional bounds on perceived or imagined corrupt politicians of the opposition, he said the system has continued to sweep under the carpet, glaring cases of fraud against those serving under it.

“Under the present dispensation, though the government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, has sworn to fight corruption to a standstill, impunity and disobedience to extant laws and rules, including the judgment of courts of competent jurisdiction, have become the order of the day.

“The government seems to derive joy in breaching the laws and established rules. There is brazen abuse of the rule of law and glaring impunity all over the country, the judiciary is no more the last hope of the common man, since it is apparent these days that the people at the helm of affairs, who claim to be democratic, prefer the rule of force, which is alien to democracy, rather than observe the rule of law embedded in it.

“The deliberate attempt by the executive to get the judiciary subdued by launching attacks on judicial officers is evident and, to a great extent, whittled the boldness that existed in the arm. The humiliation of serving judges by the executive arm is one of the methods by the government to create an atmosphere of fear, that will enable it conduct its affairs with grave impunity and utter disregard to rule of law, but without check by the other arms of government,” he said.

Citing an instance where the government allegedly displayed corruption in shielding corrupt members of the ruling party and exhibiting selective fight against opposition, Ozekhome accused the federal government of consistently sweeping under the carpet the many allegations of financial misappropriation and scandals among its officials.

“For example, the $25 billion NNPC scandal remains un-investigated, or no one prosecuted, the Babachir Lawal (grass cutter) scandal for which enquiries were carried out by the committee headed by the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, but no one prosecuted, rather, he was replaced with his close kin,” he said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

2 Comments

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 11th July 2018 at 6:13 am
    Reply

    The only scientific restructuring is Disintegration based on backgrounds of the natives. This territory natives of this generation has Disintegrated which are: Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. The only answer is the Sword because the only people against existence securities and freedom of this territory natives are fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Fulani criminals, British bandits and fraudulent criminal America who are foreigners, who are not natives in this natives territory, do not have native land in this natives territory, do not have stake in this natives territory, do not care about existence securities and freedom of this territory natives, only want this territory natives ruined so as to subdue this territory natives under their political control so as to go on plundering this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. It is in the hands of this territory natives of this generation to secure their existence securities and freedom with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory or doomed. This territory natives of this generation must secure their existence securities and freedom with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Slaughter every fulani on your God given native land. Slaughter every emir on your God given native land, burn down their palaces etc. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. on your God given native land. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

  4. Ezekiel Okeke 11th July 2018 at 6:30 am
    Reply

    Any this territory native who waits for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, waits in vain. Fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order forced this territory natives children to the streets in the name of Almajiri, forced this territory natives children to marriage- which are the worst atrocities in practice on earth which ruined this territory natives children so as to keep them under fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, and use them for Democratic Capacity with the 19 northern states in their hands which is the majority votes under the fraudulent political name Nigeria, which they use to keep southern natives under fulani bondage politically under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, and plunder this territory natives God given wealth- it is Futility. The end has come in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. Freedom of northern natives from fulani bondage via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, is Freedom of every this territory native under the natives Disintegrated Republics. Freedom under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Nsima Ekere NDDC - REMIT

NDDC: FG, oil firms yet to remit N1.5trn – Ekere

— 11th July 2018

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Nsima Ekere, has said the Federal Government and oil companies are yet to remit N1.5 triillion due to the commission. Ekere said this yesterday, in Abuja,  when he appeared before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee investigating the total outstanding sum due…

  • MIKE OZEKHOME

    We either restructure or be doomed – Ozekhome

    — 11th July 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo Renowned lawyer and rights activist, Mike Ozekhome, has warned that Nigeria will be doomed if the country is not restructured. Ozekhome also raised the alarm over “grave impunity, abuse of power and disobedience to the rule of law as currently being displayed by the current government at the centre” and said Nigeria…

  • SANDRA AGUEBOR - LADY MECHANIC

    Lady Mechanic seeks increased FG’s support towards women empowerment

    — 11th July 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin The Founder, Lady Mechanic Initiative (LMI), Sandra Aguebor, has appealed to the Federal Government to support organisations engaged in empowerment of women across the country.   The renowned woman mechanic said this while being conferred with the National Outstanding Leadership  award, 2018, by the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) in Benin, Edo…

  • UPTH scientists decry shortage of MANPOWER

    UPTH scientists decry shortage of manpower

    — 11th July 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Medical Laboratory Scientists in the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) have lamented shortage of manpower at the laboratory section of the health facilities and urged management to approve recruitment of competent hands for the service. They also asked the management of the health institution to implement their Enhanced Entry Point (EEP)…

  • Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa

    Bloodbath in Taraba, Adamawa

    — 11th July 2018

    50 killed in fresh attacks Billy Graham Abel, Yola Over 50 people were reportedly killed in another bloody attack in several communities bordering Adamawa and Taraba states on Monday night. Residents told Daily Sun that some Fulani militia attacked several ethnic villages of Gojefa, Bujum Yashi, Bujum Waya, Sabonlayi and Bujum Kasuwa in Numan Local…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share