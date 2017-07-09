The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
9th July 2017 - Eight ways to update your LBD
9th July 2017 - Exotic hoop earrings
9th July 2017 - Social comparism and media madness
9th July 2017 - How to be successful in poultry farming –Raji Riliwan, Dekoraj Farms boss
9th July 2017 - If I had another chance, I would marry OJB again – Widow, Korede Okungbowa
9th July 2017 - Could you have hepatitis C and not know it?
9th July 2017 - Natural ways to whiten your teeth
9th July 2017 - Intramuscular injections and paralysis
9th July 2017 - My first movie was unexpected – Gifty Ajumobi Powers, ex-bb naija housemate
9th July 2017 - The NCS e-auction system
Home / Entertainment / Eight ways to update your LBD

Eight ways to update your LBD

— 9th July 2017

By Bolatito Adebayo

for every cosmopolitan chic, the little black dress is the most trusted friend. It’s a classic dress that you can never go wrong in. It can be easily transformed from an office wear to an evening wear. All you need to do is  add a little spice here and there and with the right accessories you will be reaching for the stars in this dress.  

However, it depends solely on  your creativity which  will make you stand out .  Here are ways you can get your little black dress styled into a brand new look, each and every time you wear it.

 

Add bold accessories

Spice up your look in bold, futuristic accessories. You can also add wide bangles and ankle strap heels to look sassy and fresh.

 

Pump it up with a hairstyle

If you don’t want to pile on accessories, then go pump up your hair style instead. Create a glorious statement with a dramatic hair style that will make all heads turn.

 

Go on a wild walk

You want to be ladylike and at the same time make a sexy, edgy statement? Then get into animal print shoes and  strut your stuff on the red carpet .

 

Throw on a jacket

If you feel like, pick up a colourful jacket and splurge it on. A tailored jacket will make the whole day-to-evening-to-dance-floor transition a total cinch.

 

Pile on the long necklaces

The urüber-long necklaces trend is still hot. It’s a festive and fun look that will help bring life to your total look .

Wear sexy red shoes

You can’t be  wrong  when you match  your black dress with  red sexy shoes.  It’s flirty and  fun too, so go hop in your party shoes and make everyone swoon  as  you party like a rock star in your LBD.

 

Add a belt

Provided the style of the dress can handle the addition of a belt, it can provide a very emphatic contrasting feature on your little black dress.

 

Stylish purse

Choose a suitable bag that will be easily noticed because black serves as a back drop to anything you hold.  Make sure the bag  creates a lot of buzz and it doesn’t have to match the shoes or other accessories but it should blend well with the colour scheme.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

How to be successful in poultry farming –Raji Riliwan, Dekoraj Farms boss

— 9th July 2017

By Ayo Alonge [email protected] After bagging a degree in Industrial Mathematics, Raji Riliwan thought of nothing else than taking up a poultry business and according to him, that was always his ambition. At the moment, he runs Dekoraj Farms, which specialises in poultry, consultancy and farmlands. As an expert in the business, the young and…

Share

  • Could you have hepatitis C and not know it?

    — 9th July 2017

    By Enyeribe Ejiogu Hepatitis C is a very serious viral infection that damages the liver. When the liver is damaged by hepatitis C infection, it slowly stops working. The reason it takes long for the liver, which is the largest organ in body, to be crippled by hepatitis is that it is generally resistant to…

    Share

  • Agitations: Nigerians must dialogue — Gambari

    — 9th July 2017

    From MAGNUS EZE, Abuja Former Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, has said that Nigerians must continually dialogue, especially in the face of growing tensions in the land caused by ethnic agitations.   Speaking at a press conference in Abuja to announce a two-day policy monitoring dialogue being organised by the…

    Share

  • NPFL: Rangers set to seal 3SC’s relegation in Enugu

    — 9th July 2017

    By Paul Erewuba Shooting Stars Sports Cub are poised to rekindle their  rivalry with Rangers, in a match in which they are condemned to get a result. Should Shooting fail to survive today at the “Cathedral”, then it may end up being a case of bidding bye to the elite class. The Ibadan landlords are…

    Share

  • Kebbi spends N20m on orphans, juvenile inmates during Ramadan

    — 8th July 2017

    From: Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi The Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it has spent about N20 million on clothing, feeding of orphans, inmates at juvenile home and Psychiatric hospital, at Jega during Ramadan and Eid-el-Fitri celebrations. Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Alimat Dikko, stated this in Birnin-Kebbi, during…

    Share

Archive

July 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jun    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share