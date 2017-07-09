Eight ways to update your LBD

By Bolatito Adebayo

for every cosmopolitan chic, the little black dress is the most trusted friend. It’s a classic dress that you can never go wrong in. It can be easily transformed from an office wear to an evening wear. All you need to do is add a little spice here and there and with the right accessories you will be reaching for the stars in this dress.

However, it depends solely on your creativity which will make you stand out . Here are ways you can get your little black dress styled into a brand new look, each and every time you wear it.

Add bold accessories

Spice up your look in bold, futuristic accessories. You can also add wide bangles and ankle strap heels to look sassy and fresh.

Pump it up with a hairstyle

If you don’t want to pile on accessories, then go pump up your hair style instead. Create a glorious statement with a dramatic hair style that will make all heads turn.

Go on a wild walk

You want to be ladylike and at the same time make a sexy, edgy statement? Then get into animal print shoes and strut your stuff on the red carpet .

Throw on a jacket

If you feel like, pick up a colourful jacket and splurge it on. A tailored jacket will make the whole day-to-evening-to-dance-floor transition a total cinch.

Pile on the long necklaces

The urüber-long necklaces trend is still hot. It’s a festive and fun look that will help bring life to your total look .

Wear sexy red shoes

You can’t be wrong when you match your black dress with red sexy shoes. It’s flirty and fun too, so go hop in your party shoes and make everyone swoon as you party like a rock star in your LBD.

Add a belt

Provided the style of the dress can handle the addition of a belt, it can provide a very emphatic contrasting feature on your little black dress.

Stylish purse

Choose a suitable bag that will be easily noticed because black serves as a back drop to anything you hold. Make sure the bag creates a lot of buzz and it doesn’t have to match the shoes or other accessories but it should blend well with the colour scheme.