Eight months after inferno, Lagos gas plant remains sealed

Ogbuanu lamented that the company was in debt, with members of staff out of job.

“It is a very bad situation to us because it is that place that provides what we eat, and what we use to take care of our families. The closure of this plant has affected our staff and their families to the extent that most of us have withdrawn our children from school.

“We have been out of business for eight months now and it is painful when we know that there is no justifiable reason for the closure of the plant. We diligently did what the authorities concerned told us to do and we are ready to do more. Unfortunately, all efforts we made so far failed. We even requested for audience with the commissioner in charge, but that was rejected.

“We have not committed any crime and even before the fire started, we invited the fire service and they could testify to that.

“We suspect that there is a vested interest in the matter but we cannot pinpoint where it is coming from.

“When the Lagos State Building Control Agency officials came and locked up our plant, they wrote a letter telling us to go to Physical Planning and get a permit to enable us to function. We went and they gave us an assessment of about N2 million and we paid, and the same Physical Planning issued us a receipt. The reason why they collected our money, issued us a receipt and still refused us is what I don’t understand. There is a document to that effect. Another is that, the business we do is shut down and we are not doing anything till today. When we sought some succour from the commissioner for physical planning for us to express our own views, they refused and wrote back to say it was not possible.

“My fear is that something is happening somewhere. Somebody wants to close down my business. The conspiracy that is going on is what I cannot really identify. I know that something is happening and I am sure that His Excellency, being the governor, is not aware of this. So, I am calling on him to use his position as the father of all to come and intervene in our plight. We are suffering. The management is suffering because we have nothing else to live on.