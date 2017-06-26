Eid: Fun seekers in Abuja throng parks, recreation centers

The Eid-el-Fitr celebration got to its peak on Monday in Abuja as fun seekers expressed satisfaction with the turnout of activities at the various parks in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Some of the fun seekers, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said they were surprise at the high turnout in spite of the economic situation in the country.

Mr Shamsudeen Sani, a civil servant, who came with his wife, and 7-year-old son at the Mammy Market located at Mogadisu barracks, Asokoro, told NAN that he was at the joint to enjoy himself with his family in the spirit of the Sallah.

“I also want to congratulate my Muslims brothers and sisters for the successful completion of the Ramadan fasting period.

“This mammy market is filled with great fun, you can see roasted fish and drinks and people enjoying themselves,” he said.

However, at the Semona Park, located at Lokogoma, no activity was taking place as the gate of the park was shut.

A security personnel, who spoke to NAN under the condition of anonymity, said that the down pour of Sunday night destroyed some facilities in the park.

“The ground is not good, it is waterlogged and some facilities were destroyed, that is why we did not open the park today.

“Work to correct the damage is ongoing,” he stressed.

Fun seekers, who came to the park were not discouraged as they moved to the nearby Coba Cubana Park.

Others headed for the Unity Fountain near Transcorp Hilton Hotel to enjoy themselves.

At the Transcorp’s children play ground, Mr Idris Buba told NAN that he decided to come to the ground because “it is safe”.

“I prefer this place, you know it is a play ground managed by the hotel therefore it is very safe.”

At Monoliza Amusement Park, Area 11, Mrs Salamatu Ibrahim, who came with her four children, told NAN that she and the children came to enjoy themselves.

“We really enjoyed ourselves, I am very happy and we thank Allah for seeing us through the fasting,” she said.

(Source: NAN)