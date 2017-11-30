Eid-el-Maulud: Ortom reaffirms commitment to security for all

From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el-Maulud, on Friday, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has assured the people of the state that his administration would continue to take proactive measures to guarantee the security of lives and property.

The governor, in his message of felicitation signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, enjoined Muslims in the state, in particular, to seize the opportunity presented by Eid-el-Maulud to pray for peace and unity as they mark the birth of Prophet Mohammed.

Governor Ortom again thanked the people of the state and other Nigerians for the support given the state government to successfully commence implementation of the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment law.

While urging cattle breeders and farmers in the state to cooperate with security agencies and other relevant organisations saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the law, Governor Ortom reaffirmed the commitment of the his administration to ensure the safety of the people while creating numerous economic opportunities.

He, however, expressed optimism that the economy would improve and his administration would continue to deliver good governance to the people.