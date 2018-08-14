Eid-el-Kabir: Tambuwal orders payment of August salary

Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Ahead of Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has ordered immediate payment of August salary to civil servants across the state.

This was contained in a statement released by his Director-General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, in Sokoto, on Tuesday.

The statement stated that the governor has directed the State Ministry of Finance to pay the salary of state civil servants and local governments workers for August 2018 as from Tuesday, August 14.

The statement noted that the payment is to enable the workers celebrate the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir with ease.

The governor has also ordered the suspension of deductions on the recent salary advance from civil servants salaries till further notice.