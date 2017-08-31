The Sun News
Eid-El-Kabir: Saraki seeks re-dedication to nation building

Senate President Bukola Saraki, on Thursday, called on all Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the dreams and aspirations of building a strong, united, economically sound and politically stable country

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, felicitated with Muslim faithful on the occasion of this year’s Eid- El-Kabir, while urging all Nigerians irrespective of religion to use the occasion to pray for the greater glory of the country

He stated that the Muslim festival which falls on Jummat day (Friday)  is unique as it carries a dual promise that all prayers offered during the Eid and Jummat have a double assurance of bringing Allah’s blessing to Muslim faithful and their country

“It is significant that the Eid-El-Kabir and Jummat will be celebrated in one day,” Saraki said. “This tells us that all prayers offered during this solemn day will no doubt command double mercies of Allah towards us all.

He called on all Muslims to seek Allah’s grace for the peace, unity, security and economic development of the country

He equally enjoined Nigerians to pray for the good health of President Muhammadu Buhari and God’s guidance for all persons in positions of authority – from the Presidency to the wards – as well as all those directing affairs in the  private sector of the economy

“This is a time we must be our brothers’ keeper by sharing our worldly goods with them. This is a time we must pray for our leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari and all those saddled with the responsibilities of leadership at all levels in our country.

“With prayers, I have no doubt that God will inspire and guide our leaders to initiate and sustain policies and programmes that would guarantee peace, security, economic growth, political stability and social cohesion in our nation,” the President of the Senate stated.

 Saraki said he has no doubt that this year would witness the strong rebound of the nation’s economy and that the positive effects will trickle down to individual homes and help citizens to realize their goals and aspirations

 “Therefore, I call on all our brothers and sisters, fellow Nigerians, to be law abiding and support the present administration in its bid to tackle the problems of insecurity, unemployment, corruption and underperforming economy. I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters a peaceful, rewarding and blessed Eid-El-Kabir. May Allah accept our supplications”, he stated.

1 Comment

  1. alain 31st August 2017 at 3:25 pm
    Reply

    We have prayed in Jesus name, Amen! I am looking up to see either you confirm or remove Magu as EFCC Boss or be impeached as Senate President because we can’t worship two masters at a time.

