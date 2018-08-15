– The Sun News
Latest
15th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos
15th August 2018 - Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea
15th August 2018 - 2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term
15th August 2018 - Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances
15th August 2018 - IAAF Continental Cup: IAAF Licensed Manager urges representatives to showcase Africa’s talent
15th August 2018 - Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday
15th August 2018 - Enugu Govt. inaugurates Taekwondo Association Board
15th August 2018 - NBS says price of 5kg cooking gas decreased in July
15th August 2018 - Nigeria to represent Africa at Cyberlympics
15th August 2018 - FG seeks review of Pharmacy curriculum
Home / National / Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos
free train

Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos

— 15th August 2018

NAN

The Osun Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, the Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, the train first trip is expected to leave the Iddo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Lagos, on Aug. 19 for Osogbo.

Jayeoba-Alagbada further explained that the second trip would leave Lagos for Osogbo on Aug. 20

The commissioner said the train would leave Osogbo for Lagos after the celebration on Aug. 26.

READ ALSO Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea

Jayeoba-Alagbada said the free train service was in continuation of the good gesture of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola-led administration since 2011.

“The Aregbesola administration had been doing this in the last eight years to facilitate easy movement during festivities.

“We, therefore, urge the people to make the best use of the opportunities the free train offers to come home and enjoy the celebration with relations.

“It is also another opportunity for the citizens of Osun,  who are resident outside the state,  to come home to appreciate the massive transformation that has taken place in the state,” Jayeoba-Alagbada said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

free train

Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos

— 15th August 2018

NAN The Osun Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-Kabir festival. Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, the Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday. According to him, the train first trip is expected to leave the Iddo…

  • UGWUANYI

    2019: Enugu community lauds Ugwuanyi on performance, endorses him for 2nd term

    — 15th August 2018

    Felix Ikem, Nsukka The scorecard Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on massive construction and rehabilitation of urban and rural roads across the three geo-political zones of the state, prompt payment of salaries, free maternal and child health programmes, investment on human capital development and employment generation have endeared Nkpunano community in Nsukka Local Government…

  • EBONYI

    Ebonyi govt to establish airport, distributes 39 Keke ambulances

    — 15th August 2018

    Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State, on Wednesday, announced that the state government would start an airport project in the state early next year. He said that arrangement has been set in motion towards the actualisation of that project. Governor Umahi disclosed this while hosting some officials of the Ethiopian Airline led…

  • VOTERS

    Voters’ registration: Delta declares two-day public holiday

    — 15th August 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba To enable public servants in Delta State participate in the on going Continuous Voters’ Registration (CVR) exercise, the state government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days. This is coming just as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday announced the extension of the exercise from August 17 by another…

  • price

    NBS says price of 5kg cooking gas decreased in July

    — 15th August 2018

    NAN The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said the average price for refilling of a five kilogramme cylinder for Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) decreased to N2,010.45 in July from N2,034.93 in June. The NBS disclosed this in its “Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Cooking Gas) Price Watch’’ released on Wednesday.The report indicated that the price paid…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share