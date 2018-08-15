Eid-el-Kabir: Osun to provide free train ride for indigenes in Lagos

NAN

The Osun Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Mr Ismaila Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, the Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Cooperatives, made this known in a statement in Osogbo on Wednesday.

According to him, the train first trip is expected to leave the Iddo Terminus of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, Lagos, on Aug. 19 for Osogbo.

Jayeoba-Alagbada further explained that the second trip would leave Lagos for Osogbo on Aug. 20

The commissioner said the train would leave Osogbo for Lagos after the celebration on Aug. 26.

READ ALSO Omeruo joins CD Leganes on a season loan deal from Chelsea

Jayeoba-Alagbada said the free train service was in continuation of the good gesture of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola-led administration since 2011.

“The Aregbesola administration had been doing this in the last eight years to facilitate easy movement during festivities.

“We, therefore, urge the people to make the best use of the opportunities the free train offers to come home and enjoy the celebration with relations.

“It is also another opportunity for the citizens of Osun, who are resident outside the state, to come home to appreciate the massive transformation that has taken place in the state,” Jayeoba-Alagbada said.