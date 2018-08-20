– The Sun News
National
OGUN

Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun Speaker urges Muslims to move closer to God

— 20th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As Muslims in the country join their counterparts across  the world to celebrate Eld-Kabir, the Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly,  Suraju Ishola Adekunbi, has enjoined the Muslim community in the state to be closer to God by emulating the virtues of righteousness, tolerance, selflessness, brotherliness and perseverance as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim and his son, Ishmael which are the essence of the celebration.

Adekunbi, in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Waheed Akinola, explained that the season is another opportunity for all Muslims and residents of the state to reflect on the act of total submission, unconditional love, sharing and  forgiveness by championing the cause of the weak and the oppressed as well as the vulnerable groups which the celebration signified.

According to the Speaker, the spirit of Eid-el-Kabir is total submission to the will of God, urging the people to rededicate themselves to the service of the state and the nation, positing “it is through the spirit of brotherly love and dedication to national service that the people can build the desired nation”

Adekunbi, who seized the occasion to urge the people to continue to support government in its quest to turn around the fortunes of the state for better, also prayed for the actualisation of the age-long dream of the Ogun West governorship ambition.

“As a government, the Senator Ibikunle Amosun led administration will continue to encourage the people of the state to remain resolute, steadfast and be tolerant of one another irrespective of religious or political inclination, just as we assure the people of our relentless commitment towards the accomplishment of the success of the rebuilding mission of the Gateway State”, the Speaker stated.

Adekunbi, however, enjoined the people to eschew politics of bitterness, celebrate in moderation and avoid act inimical to the continued peace being enjoyed in the State as the nation approaches the 2019 general elections.

He equally assured that the 8th legislature under his leadership would continue to  enact people oriented legislations to further  turn around the socio-economic fortunes of the State to attract more local and foreign investors. He also urged residents of the state who are yet to register for their Permanent Voter’s Cards to take full advantage of the extension of the exercise by INEC so as to perform their civic responsibility.

 

