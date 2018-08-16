– The Sun News
OGUN

Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun pays August salary ahead of festival

— 16th August 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

 

The Ogun State Government has paid all categories of its workers the August 2018 salaries, to enable them meet up with their needs, during the forthcoming Eld-el-Kabir celebration.

Commissioner for Finance, Adewale Oshinowo, who disclosed this, in a statement, yesterday, said the early payment of the salaries, is another evidence of the government’s commitment towards ensuring good workers’ welfare.

He added that government will continue to ensure prompt payment of its workers’ salaries as at when due.

READ ALSO: Demolition notice: Ayefele’s house contravenes planning laws –Oyo govt.

“This is yet another gesture of this government, to ensure the workers are able to adequately prepare for the Eid celebrations. As a matter of fact, the government is only following its tradition of paying salaries of workers, early enough, for festivals,” he said.

The commissioner, therefore enjoined the workers to continue to reciprocate the gesture with hard work and commitment to duty.

