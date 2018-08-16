Eid-el-Kabir: Ogun FRSC deploys 1,000 marshals for special patrol

NAN

Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Ogun State, Clement Oladele, on Thursday, said the command has concluded plans to launch one-week intensive patrol programme to reduce accidents during the Sallah festival.

Oladele, who made this known in a statement in Ijebu-Ode on Wednesday, said the exercise was necessary based on the expected increase in movement of people, goods and services during the period.

He said the campaign would begin on Aug. 17 and come to an end on Aug. 26, adding that it was aimed at ensuring order and free traffic flow during the period.

The FRSC boss said a 24-hour surveillance to monitor traffic situation would be conducted around Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu-Ijebu-Ode, Abeokuta-Sagamu and Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango- Otta-Lagos corridors.

According to Oladele, 1,000 personnel including regular and special marshals will be deployed round the state to maintain free flow of traffic and highway safety during the period.

“Logistics have been put in place and I can say that all our 22 patrol vehicles will be deployed for the effectiveness of the exercise.

“Our marshals will be on the road round the clock to monitor the roads and enforce compliance with highway codes.

“Already, we have special units at major motor parks sensitising motorists on proper road usage and safe luggage limits.

“The special patrol operations will focus on, excessive speed, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline and use of phone while driving.

“We will also frown at seat belt, overloading, tyre, speed limiting devise violations as well as and passenger manifest violation by commercial vehicles.’’

The FRSC boss said special road side clinics and three life support ambulances would be stationed at major flash points along the road corridors to give instant first aid to accident victims.

According to him, all our para-medics will be on ground. They will provide first aid to accident victims before they are taken to the hospital for required treatments as the case may be.

Oladele appealed to road users to drive cautiously, adding that anyone found flouting the law would be appropriately prosecuted.

“Motorists traveling during the period are advised to be extra careful and pay special attention to construction areas where overtaking is prohibited and maximum speed perked at 50km per hour.

“I can assure road users that broken down vehicles will be towed within the shortest time and there will be almost zero experience of gridlocks during the period.

“Our toll free number is 122 in case of traffic emergency. Other telephone numbers that could be reached in case of crash or obstruction are 08150646550, 08023832594.”