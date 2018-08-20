– The Sun News
Eid-el-Kabir: Lalong seeks sustained prayers for Nigeria

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to engage in sustained prayers for the enthronement of absolute peace and unity in the country.

Governor Lalong, in a statement through the Director of Press and Public Affairs, Emmanuel Nanle, urged the Muslims to practice the virtue of Islam as professed by Prophet Mohammad (SAW) and demonstrated in his sacrificial obedience to all the tenets of Islam.

The governor, while felicitating with the Muslim faithful on the celebration of the festival of Eid-El-Kabir, said signifies faithful submission to the will of Allah as exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim who was prepared to offer his son as an act of worship to Allah (SWT).

While thanking the Muslims on the Plateau, assured citizens of the state that the commitment of all and sundry to the peace process in the state would engender an enviable atmosphere for the turnaround of the fortunes of the State.

He enjoined all the Muslim faithful in the state to sustain their prayers for peace, unity and stability of our country.

The governor expressed delight that with the deepening of the gains of democracy and the consolidation of peace and security by the APC-led Administration in the country, saying the nation was surely on the threshold of sustainable growth.

He noted that the dividends of democracy which the people of Plateau State have signed up for and the government working assiduously towards consolidating, have bore fruit in the various Projects which the Federal Government have brought to the state.

He said notable amongst them are the release of funds for the completion of the Mangu Dam Water Project, the approval for the establishment of the Rescue Search and Combat Command of the Nigeria Air Force, Kerang, the Shendam and Gashish Mobile Police Squadrons, the approved Dualisation of Akwanga – Abuja – Gombe Federal Road Project, the N10 billion Farmers Palliative and the various Agricultural Value Chains running into billions of naira which the people of Plateau State are already enjoying amongst many other projects under the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The Executive Governor while thanking the Muslim, also  assured the citizens of the state that the commitment of all and sundry to the peace process in the state will engender an enviable atmosphere for the turnaround of the fortunes of the state.

He enjoined all the Muslim faithful in the state to sustain their prayers for peace, unity and stability of our Country.

Governor Lalong, while wishing the Muslim Ummah a happy Eid-El Kabir celebration, assured all citizens that all that is necessary to guarantee a peaceful celebration has been put in place for a hitch free celebration, he further urged all to be law abiding during and after the celebration.

