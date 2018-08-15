– The Sun News
KEBBI

Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov. approves payment of August salary

— 15th August 2018

Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has approved the immediate payment of August, 2018 Salary to state and local government staff ahead of the Eid-el-Kabir festival.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Abubakar Mu’azu Dakingari, who confirmed this in a statement he issued, on Tuesday evening, quoted the Head of Civil Service Kebbi State, Alhaji Abubakar Udu Idris, as saying that the governor has ordered the commencement of the payment.

According to the statement, as “The payment is to enable civil servants celebrate the Eid-Kabir Festival with their family in a brighter and good mood.

READ ALSO: Buhari not under foreign pressure to drop 2019 bid – Presidency

“Head of Service requested all the Civil Servants to rededicate themselves to their duties and work diligently for the progress of the state.

“The Governor rejoiced with Civil Servants and urged them to pray for the peace and progress of the state, the nation and her leaders.”

