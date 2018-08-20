– The Sun News
KAWONISE

Eid-el-Kabir: Kawonise congratulates Muslims

— 20th August 2018

…Calls on Nigerians to save themselves from ‘destiny buyers’

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As Muslims celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, Nigerians have been urged to make use of the major lessons of “sacrifice and obedience” inherent in the festival to liberate the nation by participating fully in the electoral processes.

This was contained in a statement by a gubernatorial aspirant in the Ogun Social Democratic Party (SDP), Sina Kawonise, signed by the Acting Director of SK Media Office, Doyin Owobamirin.

In the statement, Kawonise congratulated all Muslims for the opportunity to witness the festival, urging them to continue to embrace the culture of love, tolerance and peaceful co-existence.

Kawonise, a former Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, noted that “God had blessed Nigeria with every needed and useful resources, but disobedience to God and lack of love for the Nation have made us to neglect our responsibilities as patriotic citizens”.

READ ALSO: Mina’s Dollz Show builds women’s confidence to make good choices -Bartlet

The governorship aspirant, who remarked  that sacrifice and obedience were needed to follow up the electoral processes, pointed out that, the love for a better Ogun State would come in, by voting credible people and not those who come to buy their conscience and destinies.

According to him, “Nigerians are going through terrible hardship because most of the people at the helms of affairs bought their ways in”.

“You only see them when they need votes, giving you pittance and donating gift items, but  immediately they get into office, they need to recoup their money and the people would be made to suffer for four years till another four years when votes will be needed again.

“This festival should thus make us reflect soberly and ginger us all to save ourselves and the incoming generations from bad leadership, dysfunctional society and life of poverty,” he submitted.

