Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers— 20th August 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered a massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreation centers, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country.
IGP Idris has, however, assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots, flash points, abandoned and uncompleted projects sites being used as hideouts by criminal elements to commit crime would continue.
IGP Idris who made this known in a statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, directed massive security by police personnel visibility patrols, crowd controls and adequate protection and safety at all praying grounds and other venues of celebration in their areas of responsibilities.
The statement made available to Daily Sun, reads “The Inspector General of Police, IGP Ibrahim K. Idris felicitates and rejoices with Muslim faithful throughout the country on the occasion of this year Eid-el-Kabir celebration.
READ ALSO: Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru
“To ensure a hitch free celebration, the Inspector General of Police has directed the implementation of robust and elaborate security arrangement throughout the country by the Assistant Inspectors General of Police and Commissioners of Police in zonal and State Commands Nationwide.
“They are to be on ground to beef up security, carryout massive deployment of Police personnel on Police visibility patrols, crowd controls, and adequate protection and safety at all Eid praying grounds and other venues of celebration in their areas of responsibilities.
“The deployment of additional personnel and crime prevention and detection equipments will be carried out to cover identified and perceived criminal black spots, flash points, abandoned and uncompleted projects sites being used as hideouts by criminal elements to commit crime.
“The ongoing raids operations and removal of suspected criminals will continue throughout the Sallah period and beyond.
“The deployment will also cover recreation centres, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities.
“Federal Highway patrol Teams, the Safer Highway patrol Units, and Anti-Crime patrols have been deployed along Highways and major roads throughout the country for the protection and safety of travellers, commuters and other road users during the period and beyond. They are under strict instructions to be civil, polite, compassionate and firm in carryout their duties.
“Intense surveillance/Intelligence gathering will be maintained, special deployment and stop and search duties will be emplaced at all flash/vulnerable points in every state of the country.
READ ALSO: Bale shines as Real Madrid overrun Getafe
“The Nigeria Police Force is hereby imploring members of the public, most especially travellers and other roads users to cooperate with Police personnel deployed on the Highways and other duty posts.
“The Inspector General of Police, once again wishes the Muslim faithful and other Nigerians happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration. He enjoins them to be security conscious, vigilant and report any untoward incident or happening observed in their locality to the nearest Police station”.
About author
Related Articles
-
-
-
Eid-el-Kabir: Ram dealers worry over low patronage17th August 2018
-
Eid-el-Kabir: FRSC deploys 140 personnel in Badagry17th August 2018
Latest
Eid-el-Kabir: IGP orders massive deployment of police at worship places, recreation centers— 20th August 2018
Molly Kilete, Abuja The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, ordered a massive deployment of police personnel to worship places, recreation centers, public places and critical infrastructure and public utilities to ensure a hitch free Eid-el-Kabir celebrations across the country. IGP Idris has, however, assured that the ongoing raids on perceived criminal black spots,…
-
Don’t demonise Gov. Ajimobi, APC over Ayefele’s house demolition – Sat Guru— 20th August 2018
Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan. Following the heated controversy and consequent condemnation of the Oyo State Government led by Governor Abiola Ajimobi over the early Sunday morning demolition of an Ibadan-based radio station, Fresh FM, own by Yinka Ayefele, the Leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, on Sunday, urged the people of the state not to…
-
Ohanaeze youths condemn clampdown on IPOB women— 20th August 2018
…Set to host summit on referendum Sept. Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide has condemned, in strong terms, the alleged harassment of female members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB Women) by security operatives in Owerri. It said that the continued intimidation of the Igbo women is uncalled for and would…
-
You’re responsible for INEC budget delay, Presidency replies Saraki— 20th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has reacted to Senate President Bukola Saraki’s allegation that President Muhammadu Buhari is to blame for the delay in approving the supplementary budget for Independent Electoral Commission (INEC). It denied insinuations that INEC submitted their draft budget to the Presidency in February but much later. Senior Special Assistant on Media…
-
Why Buhari’s anti-corruption war appears selective -Adesina— 20th August 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Special Adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Femi Adesina, has explained why the anti-corruption war of the Muhammadu Buhari’s administration appears selective. Adesina who was guest of ‘Sunday Politics’ on Channels Television Sunday night, while responding to a question regarding a comment credited to President Buhari on his return…
-
Entertainment
K1 set to thrill guests at Egbe Arobayo Okunrin Ijebu 10th anniversary— 19th August 2018
One of the leading age-groups in Ijebuland and cynosure of all eyes during the annual Ojude Oba festival is in joyous mood, as they clocked 10. And this they have planned to celebrate in a week long activities. The age group which identifies and unites people born within the year 1968 to 1970, from every sectors…
South-West Report
Land dispute: Lagos community protests harassment by security agents— 16th August 2018
Leader of the protesters, Femi Kazeem, called on the Federal Government to prevail on security agents to stop the unnecessary invasion of the area. Damiete Braide The youths in Oguntedo, Satellite Town, Lagos, on August 3, 2018, staged a peaceful protest against what they described as incessant killings and harassment of members of the community…
-
Abuja Metro
Abuja evil forest— 15th August 2018
Kuje forest is more than an ordinary one. It means many things to the residents. For some, it means an evil forest, for others, it is a forest of life. – Inside the forest everything is possible Romanus Ugwu For visitors to the Kuje Area Council, an outskirt of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja,…
Oriental News
DEVASTATED BY NATURE— 15th August 2018
– South-East roads, especially Enugu-Onitsha highway, succumb to gully erosion, raising fears of imminent collapse Raphael Ede, Enugu, Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Enugu office of the Nigeria Erosion Watershed Management Project, (NEWMAP), recently raised the alarm that ravaging erosion may in the near fear future lead to the total collapse of several roads in Enugu State….
-
Features
Horrific stories of children starved, tortured, neglected in Lagos— 19th August 2018
The rash of child abuse incidents is an indication of its high prevalence. 6 out of 10 Nigerian children experience at least one form of violence before they reach 18 ■ Social workers press govt for stiffer penalties Henry Okonkwo The sight of Akerele’s physique gives you a flashback to the heart-rending pictures of Biafran children…
Literary Review
Onye Nkuzi for presentation in October— 18th August 2018
Onye Nkuzi, according to Dr. Okwuosa, “is a historical biography which stands out in the league of contemporary Nigerian biographies Simeon Mpamugoh Onye Nkuzi, Teacher, Statesman, Icon of Education, a historical biography, offers riveting insights into the life and times of a grandee – Honorable Reuben Ibekwe Uzoma, OBE, OFR, LL.D (honoris causa), and his…
-
Lifeline
Outrage over demolition of Ayefele’s music house— 20th August 2018
The bulldozer that destroyed parts of the building at the Lagos Bypass, Challenge, Ibadan, arrived the premises of the Music House some minutes past 3 a.m. Oluseye Ojo and Chukwudi Nweje Thousands of residents of Ibadan were in shock yesterday. Many people could hardly believe that the N800 million Music House built by popular gospel…
Education Review
How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting— 14th August 2018
There are possibilities that the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education might also not be available for the next NCE meeting Fred Ezeh, Abuja The 63rd National Council on Education (NCE) ended in Abuja few days ago. The week long event usually commence with officials’ session with expected attendance from Federal and State…
-
TSWeekend
How Reginald won Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural pageant— 17th August 2018
Miss Gina Reginald, 20, has emerged the winner of Miss Niger Delta Peace Cultural beauty pageant held recently at Imo Trade and Investment Centre, Owerri, Imo State. READ ALSO: Niger Delta peace still fragile, Clark warns FG She defeated 18 other contestants to win the coveted crown and smiled home with a brand new MG5 car….
Opinion
That shambolic directive on SARS— 20th August 2018
The directive dovetails into an area that is questionable because the National Human Rights Commission does not need such extralegal directive to do the job for which the enabling law set it up. Emmanuel Onwubiko For many years since the coming of the current democratic epochs since 1999, successive governments have managed to wriggle their…
Columnists
-
In search of political mentors (5): A leader with no good second— 20th August 2018
Which other past leader in this country has shown more love for his people by privately investing in massive employment opportunities within his jurisdiction? Michael Bush Today, the winner of the bragging rights of this series is arguably the most prolific, the most tested and (if you like) the most daring Nigerian politician alive. That…
-
UNN and rot in Nigerian universities— 20th August 2018
The Federal Government should think seriously of how to tackle the rot in our universities. In the 2018 budget, the amount allocated to education is 7 percent. This is grossly inadequate. Casmir Igbokwe The University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka, set out to restore the dignity of man. To an extent, it succeeded in doing that….
-
Oshiomhole vs Saraki: The legal and moral issues— 20th August 2018
According to Oshiomhole, “Whether by morality or by law or by convention, Senator Saraki can only avoid impeachment by toeing the path of honour, step down” Zacheaus Adebayo The persistent call by the chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, and APC Senators like Abu Ibrahim, Ahmed Lawan, Ali Ndume, Abdullahi…
-
Male Puberty— 19th August 2018
I had promised 2 of my callers to discuss “male puberty”, this week. So for all mothers with daughters, for all fathers with sons, I am here to guide you. Dr Ojum Ekeoma Ogwo A woman called me from Abuja. She read my submissions on “Is this your first pregnancy?”. She said ‘I have 3…
-
‘After marriage, I saw that he is very lazy’— 19th August 2018
He cannot keep a steady job, works very minimal hours. He has no goals or ambitions. Well it is obvious your husband is immature. Njideka Nwapa-Ibuaka Dear Njigirl, I have been married for four years but I am ready to call it quits. I didn’t know my husband is so lazy until after we married. I work…
-
Ways to deal with a control freak— 19th August 2018
Don’t try to argue with a control freak. They will always want to have the last word. It is energy draining, and you don’t need your inner calm disturbed. Kate Halim Being in a relationship with a control freak is emotionally draining. It’s like nothing you say or do is ever enough. Such people always want…
-
Stop maltreating that child from the village— 19th August 2018
It is very sad that you will bring a relative from the village to the city and then you start treating that relation badly. Bolatito Olaitan Two weeks ago I met Kelechi sleeping on the porch right in front of a school. Initially, I walked away because I was in a hurry but then the…
-
Before your old wife defects— 19th August 2018
Funke Egbemode Nobody understands. How could she do it? Why did she do it after all these years? An affair after 25 years of marriage and three grown-up children? What is she still looking for? What has God not blessed her with? Her husband is well- to-do, healthy and the children are doing well. But…
-
The multitude at RCCG Convention— 19th August 2018
Bisi Daniels It is usually ignored as an achievement but to host millions of people all day into the night without any ugly incident is perhaps a miracle in itself. That was what happened on the Friday of the 66th Annual Convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG). Massive attendance – a sea…
-
“There are days I wonder if my mind is an engine or an exhaust”— 19th August 2018
“As we drove to the party, my mind drifted. There are days I wonder if my mind is an engine or an exhaust…” Efe Anaughe I looked at myself in the mirror, hmmn not bad I thought to myself as I took a swirl in my flirty short dress in front of the mirror. My…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply