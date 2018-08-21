NAN

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, has urged Muslims to continue to uphold and promote the core values of Islam to ensure sustenance of peace, unity and progress of the country.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in a Sallah message issued by his media aide, Lious Amoke in Enugu on Tuesday, urged Muslims to continue to show love to one another.

Ugwuanyi, who felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful, wished all Muslims the guidance and blessings of Allah.

He called on all Nigerians to continue to supplicate for the progress of the country, through good deeds, sacrifice and abiding faith in God.

The governor stressed the need to cherish one another irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences, for sustainable development of the nation.

“The ultimate goal remains our collective ability to live in peace and harmony, to cherish one another irrespective of religious, ethnic and political differences, for sustainable development of the nation,’’ he said”.

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi wished all Nigerians a peaceful and pleasant celebration.