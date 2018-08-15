NAN

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has deployed 455 personnel to ensure smooth traffic flow during the Eid-El-Kabir celebration, the Deputy Corps Commander in the state, Alhaji Aliyu Daudawa, said on Wednesday.

Dauwada told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday that the command would monitor the conduct of road users to check road crashes during the Sallah festivities.

“We are determined, as usual, to ensure the free-flow of traffic, hence we have deployed 346 Regular and 109 Special Marshals.

“We will focus on traffic control, speeding, dangerous driving and overtaking, failure to use and install speed limit, drunk driving, among others.”

He said that the personnel would also monitor drivers to ensure that motorists respect traffic rules and regulations.

“As has been our habit and routine during every festivity, we will assign some of the personnel to Jega-Sokoto-Tambuwal Road, Jega-Yauri Road, Koko-Zuru Road and Birnin Kebbi-Jega Road, as well as Argungu-Sokoto Road among others,” Daudawa said.

He urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules in order to avoid accidents, warning them to avoid overloading and dangerous driving.

The deputy corps commander said that anyone found wanting would be dealt with accordingly.

“Our primary concern is to prevent road crashes by mobilising road users to desist from dangerous driving, especially overtaking at sharp bends, among others.

“We will also ensure the provision of effective rescue services when the need arises with the period,” he said.