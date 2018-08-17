Eid-el-Kabir: FG declares Tuesday, Wednesday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Tuesday and Wednesday next week as public holidays to enable Muslim faithful celebrate the Eid-El-Kabir.

The Hon. Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government enjoined Nigerians to use the period to embrace the virtues of love and sacrifice for the unity and development of the nation.

READ ALSO: Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president

He called on Nigerians both at home and abroad to support the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in ensuring a peaceful and united Nigeria. The Minister wishes Nigerians Happy Eid-El-Kabir celebration.