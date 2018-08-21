– The Sun News
fct

Eid-El-Kabir: FCT Minister pledges commitment, service improvement across board

21st August 2018

NAN

Malam Muhammad Bello, the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has pledged commitment to improve the living standards of residents through the completion of ongoing infrastructure projects.

The minister made this known in a statement issued on in Abuja on Tuesday to mark Eid-el-Kabir.
He noted that there would be service improvement across board, support for farmers and the strengthening of institutional framework for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) as well as youth and women empowerment programmes.

”I assure you that this Administration is working round the clock to launch the city into the circle of the best cities in the world in the near future.

“We have striven to achieve this through the provision of first class infrastructure and public utilities.
“The recent completion and commissioning of the Light Rail is testimony to our collective resolve and patriotism to our fatherland.’’

The minister said the administration was determined to improve lives through the completion of on-going infrastructure projects and to initiate critical ones in the city, satellite towns and the rural communities. He explained that the lessons of Eid-El-Kabir were sacrifice and piety of which the FCT residents had exhibited in great measure.

Bello urged residents of FCT to use the Eld-el-kabir celebration to reinforce the values of peaceful coexistence that had been the hallmark of FCT citizens.

2019 election depends on Electoral Act before National Assembly – Ononamadu, Enugu REC

The minister informed that security agencies would work tirelessly to ensure that the FCT was secure for all residents to enable them to go about their legitimate businesses.

“I enjoin all residents of the FCT to live by the tenets of peace and good neighbourliness, hard work and honesty.
“I urge all of us to use this celebration to strengthen the bonds of friendship, unity and to reinforce the values of peaceful coexistence.

“Our security agencies are working tirelessly to ensure that our city and Territory continues to be safe and secure for all residents to go about their legitimate businesses.

“As we therefore celebrate, I salute your steadfastness amidst our growing hopes and challenges,” he said.

He called on the residents to use the festive period to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and leaders for security, prosperity and development as well as for peaceful and successful elections in 2019.

