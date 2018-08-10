Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders

NAN

The Chief Imam of Area 10 Jumma’ah Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Friday advised traders against increasing the prices of rams and foodstuffs ahead of preparations for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the country.

Al-Yolawi gave the advice while delivering his Jumma’at sermon entitled, “First 10 days of Zhul-Hijja” (12th month in the Islamic Calendar), in Abuja.

He said that the first 10 days of Zul-Hijja were days which Allah selected and made so distinctive among the remaining days of the Islamic

year.

Al-Yolawi advised Muslim traders to use the opportunity of the 10 days to earn more reward by reducing the prices of rams and foodstuffs in the country.

“ The happiest person is the one who makes the most of these special days and hours and gets closer to Allah during these days through various acts of worship and devotion.

“ I will like to call on our traders and general marketers to fear Allah, and do not increase the prices of commodities during the Muslim festival.

“ Doing that will increase hardship to Muslims and remove blessings from your business.

“ Allah says be merciful to those on the earth and Allah will be merciful to you,” Al-Yolawi said.

The cleric, therefore, enjoined all Muslims to make sure that they do not miss any of the important days, as the period was fast approaching.

“ Let everyone of us be prepared by doing good, to access appropriate reward when he is most in need of it in the day of judgment.

“ The time of departure is at hand; the journey is frightening and temptations are widespread.

“The road is long, but Allah is ever watchful, and to Him we shall return and render account.”