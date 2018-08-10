– The Sun News
Latest
10th August 2018 - Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders
10th August 2018 - FIFA ban former African Player of Year Bwalya
10th August 2018 - HIV/AIDS: UNICEF, NOA tasks media on public enlightenment
10th August 2018 - Former NTA newscaster joins Benue governorship race
10th August 2018 - Jigawa Government spends N27million to clear drainage
10th August 2018 - INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec
10th August 2018 - Malaysia court rejects Najib’s gag order application in graft trial
10th August 2018 - Suspected al-shabab militants abduct 5 aid workers in southern Somalia – Officials
10th August 2018 - Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert
10th August 2018 - At least 4 people killed in Canada shooting – police
Home / National / Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders
price

Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders

— 10th August 2018

NAN

The Chief Imam of Area 10 Jumma’ah Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Friday advised traders against increasing the prices of rams and foodstuffs ahead of preparations for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the country.

Al-Yolawi gave the advice while delivering his Jumma’at sermon entitled, “First 10 days of Zhul-Hijja” (12th month in the Islamic Calendar), in Abuja.

He said that the first 10 days of Zul-Hijja were days which Allah selected and made so distinctive among the remaining days of the Islamic
year.

Al-Yolawi advised Muslim traders to use the opportunity of the 10 days to earn more reward by reducing the prices of rams and foodstuffs in the country.

“ The happiest person is the one who makes the most of these special days and hours and gets closer to Allah during these days through various acts of worship and devotion.

“ I will like to call on our traders and general marketers to fear Allah, and do not increase the prices of commodities during the Muslim festival.

READ ALSO Jigawa Government spends N27million to clear drainage

“ Doing that will increase hardship to Muslims and remove blessings from your business.

“ Allah says be merciful to those on the earth and Allah will be merciful to you,” Al-Yolawi said.

The cleric, therefore, enjoined all Muslims to make sure that they do not miss any of the important days, as the period was fast approaching.

“ Let everyone of us be prepared by doing good, to access appropriate reward when he is most in need of it in the day of judgment.

“ The time of departure is at hand; the journey is frightening and temptations are widespread.

“The road is long, but Allah is ever watchful, and to Him we shall return and render account.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

price

Eid-el-Kabir: Don’t increase rams’ prices, cleric urges traders

— 10th August 2018

NAN The Chief Imam of Area 10 Jumma’ah Mosque in Abuja, Sheikh Yahya Al-Yolawi, on Friday advised traders against increasing the prices of rams and foodstuffs ahead of preparations for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir celebration in the country. Al-Yolawi gave the advice while delivering his Jumma’at sermon entitled, “First 10 days of Zhul-Hijja” (12th month in…

  • former

    Former NTA newscaster joins Benue governorship race

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN Dr. Sam Abah, a former newscaster with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), on Friday joined the race for the Benue governorship seat in the 2019 general elections. Abah, who also worked with the Adamawa State Radio Corporation, is seeking the seat on the platform of the United Progressives Party (UPP). Speaking to the News…

  • Jigawa Government

    Jigawa Government spends N27million to clear drainage

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN Jigawa Government on Friday said it had spent N27 million to clear drainage in parts of the state to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases. Alhaji Mohammed Wada, Director, Community Mobilization in the state Ministry of Local Government and Community Development, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Hadejia. He said each…

  • perpetrators

    INEC to go to after perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa-Rec

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promised to fish out, soon, perpetrators of multiple registration in Adamawa for prosecution. Mr Kasim Gaidam, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, gave  the promise in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday. Gaidam expressed worry over multiple registration by…

  • leprosy

    Gombe risk undetected leprosy cases – Expert

    — 10th August 2018

    NAN Dr Mustapha Musa, Officer in charge of Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control Unit, says Gombe State is at risk of an increase of undetected leprosy cases. Musa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gombe on Friday that the alarm followed the non-replacement of some retiring technical field officers who were responsible for detection…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share