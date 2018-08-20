– The Sun News
Eid-el-Kabir: Bauchi police command deploys 2,992 officers and men

— 20th August 2018

Paul Oride, Bauchi

No fewer than 2992 officers and men have been deployed by the police in Bauchi State to maintain law and order throughout the Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

According to a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Kamal  Datti Abubakar, the personnel comprise Conventional Police, Police Mobile Force (PMF) , Counter Terrorist UNIT (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), medical personnel and other operatives of the Command.

It added that the Commissioner of Police, Sanusi N. Lemu, has directed all DPOs, HODs and Sectional Heads to personally supervise the deployment of their men and patrol their areas of responsibilities throughout the period and beyond.

The command assures of its readiness to perform its mandatory and statutory duty of protection of lives and property of innocent citizens in the state, the statement said further.

“The Command is fully prepared to deal with hoodlums, political thugs and other disgruntled elements that may cause panic among the public during the period and will collaborate with sister security agencies and all stakeholders to ensure peaceful and hitch free celebration.

“To that effect, the Command has designed an OPERATION ORDER for effective deployment of officers and men as well as all necessary logistics to all praying grounds and venues of events in the state” it stated.

According to the statement, the police boss extends his warm greetings to all Muslim faithful and other citizens in the state as they celebrate Eid-el-Kabir and enjoined them to cooperate with police and other security agencies in their effort towards ensuring peaceful celebrations and equally report any suspicious person or object to the nearest Police Station.

 

