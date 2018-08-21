Eid-el-Kabir: APC, APGA felicitate with Muslims

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) have facilitated with the Muslim faithful and all Nigerians on the joyous celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

The statements signed by the spokespersons of both political parties, Yekini Nabena and Henry Okolie-Aboh, respectively, they urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

“The APC felicitates with Muslim faithful and indeed all Nigerians on the joyous celebration of Eid-El-Kabir, the holy Islamic festival to commemorate the obedience and willingness of Ibrahim to follow Almighty Allah’s (SWT) command to sacrifice his son.

READ ALSO: Actress Queen Nwokoye Welcomes Daughter

“On this momentous occasion, we share below the inspiring message by Imam Abdullahi Abubakar, the 83-year old Islamic cleric who courageously saved the lives of over 300 multi-faith people in Nghar village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area, Plateau State when conflict broke out there in June.

“The holy prophet Mohammed lived in peace and harmony with diverse groups of different faiths. In following his teaching and steps, we must all appreciate the fact that the Almighty Allah created us with our diversities. We must embrace the diversity and strive to live in peace with one another. “If Almighty Allah wanted us to be the same, it would have been so, but Almighty Allah brought us together to create a harmony. We should all respect one another and be selfless advocates for peace for we are all of equal values in the eyes of the Almighty Allah.

“The APC enjoins Nigerians to imbibe the lessons of love, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence. It is only in an environment of peace we can achieve meaningful and true development we desire for our great country, Nigeria.

“We urge all Nigerians to continuously support and pray for the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination in to steer the country on the right path and deliver of election promises,” the APC statement read.

“The APGA felicitates with the Muslim faithful as they mark the Eid al-Kabir; the festival of feast and sacrifice.

“The Party urges them as they celebrate to equally use this period to have deep and genuine spiritual reflection as well as imbibe generally the seminal teachings of Allah for the common good of the the nation and humanity at large.

READ ALSO: Man stabs two younger brothers to death in Delta

“APGA therefore calls on the rich not to fail to extend their hands of assistance to those who do not have among them, so that they will be part of this great celebration notwithstanding the present harsh economic condition in the country.

“The party moreover uses this opportunity to call on all Nigerians especially political Leaders and others in various fields of human endeavours, to be altruistic and selfless, in the discharge of there responsibilities and general conducts, for the growth of our nationhood and the good of our society,” the statement read.