Eid-el-Kabir: Ambode urges patience, patriotism

The Governor of Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday called on Muslims in Nigeria to imbibe the values of sacrifice and endurance as they join their counterparts worldwide to celebrate this year’s Eid-el-Kabir.

In his Sallah message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Habib Aruna, Governor Ambode said the period of the celebration is one that calls for every Muslim and other Nigerians to embrace the tenets of sacrifice, patience, humility and brotherly love.

He explained that the significance of the season should be beyond the festivities, adding that it should be a moment to reflect on why God has united everyone with a common humanity of blood, food and water as these should constitute what binds the people.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to rededicate themselves to a greater acceptance and internalization of the lessons of piety, faithfulness, dedication, fortitude, obedience, sacrifice and selfless service which are for the benefit of mankind.

“As we celebrate this auspicious occasion, let us renew our faith in our nation and implore the Almighty God to restore to us those values that place high premium on human life, love of neighbour and sharing even as we ventilate our faith in the unity of our dear country and the possibility of her taking her place in the comity of nations”, the Governor said.

He said the prevailing economic recession currently taking its toll on Nigerians was only a phase that will pave way for a new dawn in the country, saying the Federal Government is making steady efforts to salvage the situation.

“This period requires more patience, fortitude, tolerance, endurance, patriotism and a greater willingness to make personal sacrifices for the good of all. The President Muhammadu Buhari administration remains committed to lead the nation in overcoming its current economic and developmental challenges.”

While wishing all Muslim brothers and sisters in the State a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration, Governor Ambode expressed appreciation for the support given to his administration, urging all Lagosians to continue to embrace peaceful co-existence.

(Source: VANGUARD)