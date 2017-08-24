The Sun News
Latest
24th August 2017 - Buhari to decide SGF, NIA DG’s fate
24th August 2017 - Olubadan can’t stop crowning of 32 kings in Ibadan – Oyo govt
24th August 2017 - Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos
24th August 2017 - KPMG completes LAUTECH’s audit report tomorrow –Commissioner
24th August 2017 - Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra
24th August 2017 - Ikedife, others among Igbo delegation to UN, US
24th August 2017 - Umahi bans local embalming, keeping of corpses at home, in Ebonyi
24th August 2017 - Restructuring: Sultan calls for think-tank
24th August 2017 - Ojukwu’s son vindicates Buhari
24th August 2017 - LUTH denies death of 13 patients by HPV
Home / National / Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos

Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos

— 24th August 2017

Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that about 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice have arrived Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration.
Commissioner for Agriculture, Toyin Suarau, who spoke to newsmen, said the government had made adequate arrangement to ensure that Lagosians willing to purchase rice can do so without much hassles.
“This administration has put the necessary logistics in place. Trailers are coming into the state with the rice. As we speak, there are over 30 trailer loads in Lagos, by Friday it would be about 40, by next week it would be up to 70 trucks and even after the Sallah period, there would be more coming into the state,” the commissioner said.
According to him, the rice would be on sale across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs), saying the decision was to ensure that residents could get it without travelling far distance.
He said the rice would also be available at LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, while the prices still remain N12,000 for 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg.
“There is going to be even distribution of the rice and that is why we are using all the councils and LCDAs.
“This will ensure wide distribution of the product to as many people who want it. We have made arrangement for the rice to continue to come into the state, so there is no need for panic buy or any form of rush, just go to your council or LCDA, you will get it to buy,” Suarau said.
Suarau who affirmed that the sale of the rice would commence on Thursday, said the state’s Agricultural Development Authority Complex in Oko-Oba, Agege would flag off the sales while other council centres would follow suit.
“The councils and LCDAs are the grassroots. Our target is the residents at the grassroots. I may be able to afford rice for N18,000 or N20,000 but, some people may not be able to do so. Last Christmas, if not for the Lake Rice, some people would not have eaten rice and you know rice is the main food for Christmas,” he said.

 

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. THE NOON 24th August 2017 at 4:51 am
    Reply

    Achieving food security and self-sufficiency in agricultural productivity in Nigeria. Agricultural sector of the economy should be a real business and not subject of politics because the so called political Lake-rice which the way and manner its often distributed in every festive period is an assault and total disgrace to the entire world commercial rice farmer that produced rice all year round and capable to feed Nigerians everyday these countries does not have enough farmland like Nigeria, does not have agricultural potential like Nigeria and does not have human resourses like Nigeria but they are self-sufficient and self-reliance in rice production therefore the questions to ask the political Lake-rice producer are what is the annual production capacity of the farm? How many metric tonnes of rices its produce annually? How many metric tonnes of rice Nigerians consumed on daily basis? And why is Lake-rice distributed politically?. Is that a real business or a politics?. How many Dangote enterprises are distrrbuted politically unpon achieving self-sufficiency in cement production, flour, sugar, pasta etc and directly contribute to GDP and meaningful employment generation, wealth creation and increase government revenue. When will agricultural input and output become real business in Nigeria?

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Buhari to decide SGF, NIA DG’s fate

— 24th August 2017

• Receives report from Osinbajo panel From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja, Seye Ojo, Ibadan and Romanus Ugwu President Muhammadu Buhari would decide the fate of the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said yesterday. Lawal and…

  • Olubadan can’t stop crowning of 32 kings in Ibadan – Oyo govt

    — 24th August 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Bimbo Kolade, has said the Olubadan of Ibadanland cannot stop the ongoing review of 1957 Olubadan chieftaincy declaration that will result in upward review of kings in Ibadan to 32. In an interview with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, he said the Justice…

  • Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos

    — 24th August 2017

    Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that about 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice have arrived Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration. Commissioner for Agriculture, Toyin Suarau, who spoke to newsmen, said the government had made adequate arrangement to ensure that Lagosians willing to purchase rice can do so without much hassles. “This administration has put…

  • KPMG completes LAUTECH’s audit report tomorrow –Commissioner

    — 24th August 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Oyo State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, yesterday said the management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, has acceded to call by the two owner states of Oyo and Osun, to audit the institution’s account in order to resolve the university’s crisis. Prof. Olowofela, during a radio programme…

  • Igbo senators meet Kanu, IPOB over Biafra

    — 24th August 2017

    • Urge group to operate within ambit of law • We’ll remain non-violent, pledges IPOB leader From Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia and Fred Itua, Abuja South East senators, operating on the platform of South East Senate Caucus in the National Assembly, yesterday, engaged the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and his…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share