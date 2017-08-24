Eid-el-Kabir: 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice arrive Lagos
— 24th August 2017
Lagos State Government yesterday disclosed that about 70 trailer loads of Lake Rice have arrived Lagos ahead of the Eid-el-kabir celebration.
Commissioner for Agriculture, Toyin Suarau, who spoke to newsmen, said the government had made adequate arrangement to ensure that Lagosians willing to purchase rice can do so without much hassles.
“This administration has put the necessary logistics in place. Trailers are coming into the state with the rice. As we speak, there are over 30 trailer loads in Lagos, by Friday it would be about 40, by next week it would be up to 70 trucks and even after the Sallah period, there would be more coming into the state,” the commissioner said.
According to him, the rice would be on sale across the 20 local governments and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs), saying the decision was to ensure that residents could get it without travelling far distance.
He said the rice would also be available at LTV Blue Roof Complex, Agidingbi, Ikeja, while the prices still remain N12,000 for 50kg bag, N6,000 for 25kg and N2,500 for 10kg.
“There is going to be even distribution of the rice and that is why we are using all the councils and LCDAs.
“This will ensure wide distribution of the product to as many people who want it. We have made arrangement for the rice to continue to come into the state, so there is no need for panic buy or any form of rush, just go to your council or LCDA, you will get it to buy,” Suarau said.
Suarau who affirmed that the sale of the rice would commence on Thursday, said the state’s Agricultural Development Authority Complex in Oko-Oba, Agege would flag off the sales while other council centres would follow suit.
“The councils and LCDAs are the grassroots. Our target is the residents at the grassroots. I may be able to afford rice for N18,000 or N20,000 but, some people may not be able to do so. Last Christmas, if not for the Lake Rice, some people would not have eaten rice and you know rice is the main food for Christmas,” he said.
Achieving food security and self-sufficiency in agricultural productivity in Nigeria. Agricultural sector of the economy should be a real business and not subject of politics because the so called political Lake-rice which the way and manner its often distributed in every festive period is an assault and total disgrace to the entire world commercial rice farmer that produced rice all year round and capable to feed Nigerians everyday these countries does not have enough farmland like Nigeria, does not have agricultural potential like Nigeria and does not have human resourses like Nigeria but they are self-sufficient and self-reliance in rice production therefore the questions to ask the political Lake-rice producer are what is the annual production capacity of the farm? How many metric tonnes of rices its produce annually? How many metric tonnes of rice Nigerians consumed on daily basis? And why is Lake-rice distributed politically?. Is that a real business or a politics?. How many Dangote enterprises are distrrbuted politically unpon achieving self-sufficiency in cement production, flour, sugar, pasta etc and directly contribute to GDP and meaningful employment generation, wealth creation and increase government revenue. When will agricultural input and output become real business in Nigeria?