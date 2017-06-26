Eid-el-fitri: NEPAD boss urges Nigerians to endure lessons of Ramadan

National Coordinator, New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD) Nigeria, Gloria Akobundu, has urged Muslims and other Nigerians to endure lessons brought by the holy month of Ramadan to advance the nation.

Akobundu made the call on Sunday in her Eid-el-Fitri message to Nigerians as Muslims worldwide celebrated the end of Ramadan fasting.

According to the coordinator, love, unity, understanding and other virtues enjoined on Muslim faithful during Ramadan should be replicated by all, especially after the holy month.

“ In the past one month, through self-denial, piety and giving of alms, Muslims demonstrated not only a strong commitment to Allah, but to the affairs of our fellow men.

“May He accept the devotion and other acts of worship, may our families and nation equally receive the benefits of these acts of devotion.

“Showing brotherly love, demonstrating unity and understanding, shunning violence and other good virtues shown during Ramadan should not end with it.

“As a nation, we have got every reason to celebrate, knowing fully well that the future indeed looks brighter for us as a people.

“As the world celebrates Eid-el-Fitri, I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters as well as all Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love, unity and peaceful coexistence at all times.

“ By doing these, together we can achieve the Nigeria of our dream,” she said.

Akobundu also advised Nigerians, especially youths and women to key into various developmental initiatives of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration for their development.

“No matter where we may be across the country, we must strive to be part of the various empowerment initiatives of Mr President by locating programme areas nearest to us.

“This is in order to key into them for our own benefit because that is the only way to make the programmes work and bear the intended fruits.

“Whether as youths, women or even men, the time for idleness is over. Now is the time to make our country work through our involvement in the programmes created for us.

“Such programmes are in various areas of our needs and skills; Nigeria is moving ahead and we must jump up the train so that we would not be left behind,” she said.

The coordinator noted that the array of Social Intervention Programmes of the current administration had received wide applause from across the world.

She attributed the nation’s recent escape from recession to deliberate efforts of the Federal Government through its `Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (2017-2020).

She added that “with a disciplined approach to leadership by our current set of leaders, we have also seen our economy reviving back to life”.

The NEPAD boss urged the youth to realise their role as vanguards of the nation’s future and therefore, commit themselves to all that the country needed to succeed.

“Our leaders need your support as they count on it to make progress at all the rungs of our leadership ladder” she said.

NEPAD-Nigeria is an African Union agency in charge of economic development programmes for Nigeria. (NAN)