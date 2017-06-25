Eid-el-Fitri: Avoid reckless remarks, Buhari tells

The Sun News
From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements.

He gave the charge in his Eid-el-Fitr message congratulating Muslims for successfully  concluding the 2017 Ramadan fast. 

In a statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, quoted Buhari as saying: “I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

 “May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

 “I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.

 

