Eid el-Fitr: Sultan urges Muslims to look for new moon Saturday

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has urged the Muslim Ummah in the country to look for the new Moon of Shawwal on Saturday, June 24.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Sultan made the call in a statement signed by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Sultanate Council, Sokoto, Prof. Sambo Wali on Thursday.

” This is to inform the Muslim Ummah that Saturday, June 24, which is equivalent to 29th day of Ramadan,1438 AH, shall be the day to look for the new Moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH.

” Muslims are therefore requested to start looking for the new moon of Shawwal, 1438 AH, Saturday.

” They should report its sighting to the nearest District of Village Head, for onward communication to the Sultan,” he said.

The sultan urged the Muslim Ummah to report the sighting of the new moon to the sultanate council on the following numbers:

0803-715-7100, 0706-741-6900, 0806-630-3077, 0806-548-0405, 0803-595-7392, 0803-596-5322 and 0803-614-9767.

Source: NAN