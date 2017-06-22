The Sun News
Latest
22nd June 2017 - Eid-el-fitr: Osun govt. offers indigenes free train service from Lagos
22nd June 2017 - Man in court for allegedly biting off man’s finger
22nd June 2017 - Adamawa best in primary healthcare service delivery – UNICEF
22nd June 2017 - NCAA targets July for certification of Abuja, Lagos airports
22nd June 2017 - Nigerian Breweries to increase local raw materials sourcing to 60% by 2020
22nd June 2017 - Magu sues The Sun for N100m
22nd June 2017 - Portugal forest fires under control – Official
22nd June 2017 - Britain’s Prince Philip out of hospital 
22nd June 2017 - PSC fires 4 ACPs, others for indiscipline 
22nd June 2017 - Etisalat repays 42% of loan, not under probe
Home / National / Eid-el-fitr: Osun govt. offers indigenes free train service from Lagos

Eid-el-fitr: Osun govt. offers indigenes free train service from Lagos

— 22nd June 2017

The Osun State Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-fitr holiday.

Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Mr. Ismaila  Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, gave the information in a statement, on Thursday, in Osogbo.

Jaiyeoba-Alagbada said the free train would leave Iddo terminus in Lagos to Osogbo on Saturday June 24 by 10:00a.m and return to Lagos on Tuesday June 27 by 11:00a.m.

He said the train would also pick passengers along Ogun and Oyo corridor.

Jaiyeoba-Alagbada said the service was in continuation of the commitment of Gov. Rauf Aregbesola’s administration to making life more meaningful for the people of the state.

According to him,  the free train service, which commenced in 2011 during festive periods , is also aimed at facilitating a stress-free homecoming for the people during the festival.

The commissioner urged indigenes of the state who wish to come home to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr to make use of the opportunity of the free train service.

“We encourage holiday makers to use this opportunity to update themselves about the developments that are taking place in the state.

“The Aregbesola administration, regardless of the negative hate campaigns of those that are threatened by its massive pro-people policies, has created an enduring legacy of service.

“We have taken service to the people to a new height that will be impossible to reverse. We have opened up roads and we have built schools that many find hard to believe are possible in this part of the world.

“We have renewed our urban settlements to attract investors. These and many more would be the spectacles to behold when they visit Osun,” he said. (NAN)

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Eid-el-fitr: Osun govt. offers indigenes free train service from Lagos

— 22nd June 2017

The Osun State Government says it will provide free train ride for its indigenes from Lagos to Osogbo during the Eid-el-fitr holiday. Commissioner for Industries, Commerce and Co-operatives, Mr. Ismaila  Jaiyeoba-Alagbada, gave the information in a statement, on Thursday, in Osogbo. Jaiyeoba-Alagbada said the free train would leave Iddo terminus in Lagos to Osogbo on…

Share

  • Man in court for allegedly biting off man’s finger

    — 22nd June 2017

    A Surulere Magistrate’s Court, in Lagos, on Thursday, granted bail in the sum of N50,000 to one Chigemeze Okorie, 22, over the alleged assault of one Chibuike Udemba, during a fight. The presiding Magistrate, Mr A.A. Paul, who gave the ruling, asked Okorie to also provide one surety, as part of the bail conditions. The…

    Share

  • Adamawa best in primary healthcare service delivery – UNICEF

    — 22nd June 2017

    From: BillyGraham, Abel, Yola Over two million women and children in 226 health facilities across in Adamawa State, through community services, have been reached with several healthcare services, the UNICEF has said. The reach was attained through a joint European Union-UNICEF funded ‘Support for the Upscale of Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Outcomes’ project in Adamawa…

    Share

  • NCAA targets July for certification of Abuja, Lagos airports

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), on Thursday, said it was optimistic that the certification of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be achieved by July. Mr Sam Adurogboye, General Manager, Public Relations, NCAA, said in Lagos that the certification process of both airports was going on…

    Share

  • Nigerian Breweries to increase local raw materials sourcing to 60% by 2020

    — 22nd June 2017

    The Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc has said that it was making plans to increase sourcing of raw materials like sorghum, Food Grade Starch and others locally from 57 to 60 per cent by 2020. Mr Patrick Olowookere, Corperate Communications and Brand Public Relations Manager, made the disclosure to newsmen during a facility tour in Ado-Awaiye…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share